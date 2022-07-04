ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ: FIFA to Receive $92M More Following Corruption Probe

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Department of Justice said last year that FIFA would be compensated $201 million for losses suffered from global corruption schemes by soccer’s governing officials. Until Thursday, $32.3 million had been remitted. The DOJ announced that an additional $92 million would be distributed to the victims. Many...

frontofficesports.com

Related
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Source New Mexico

Supreme Court limits historic McGirt ruling

The United States Supreme Court has limited the scope of its historic McGirt decision. In a 5-4 vote, the high court ruled in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that the state of Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction and the ability to prosecute non-Natives when the victim is Native and the crime is committed on tribal land.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO

Appeals court panel casts doubt on DACA legality

A panel of federal judges in New Orleans on Wednesday appeared unconvinced by the Justice Department’s arguments defending the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with the fate of nearly 600,000 so-called Dreamers hanging in the balance. The three-judge panel is hearing appeals by the Biden...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MSNBC

Six years later, James Comey's Clinton conference still stings

Tuesday, July 5, shall forever be known as the anniversary of former FBI Director James Comey’s foray into politics. Six years ago today, Comey held an infamous press conference at the height of the 2016 presidential election, in which he announced that although Hillary Clinton hadn’t committed any crimes in using a private email server as secretary of state, she’d still done things Comey personally thought were “extremely careless.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
ProPublica

DOJ Investigating Texas’ Operation Lone Star for Alleged Civil Rights Violations

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans. Sign up for The Brief weekly to get up to speed on their essential coverage of Texas issues.
TEXAS STATE
Lootpress

Attorney General Morrisey Deals Blow to Pro Life Movement with Short-Sighted Memorandum

Ever Since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft opinion was leaked in the Spring of this year, the leadership of the House of Delegates has engaged our staff in researching and evaluating the State’s Abortion laws in anticipation of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade. We are a blessed generation to see the Roe decision be overturned and the power to regulate and abolish the barbaric practice of abortion returned to the states by the United States Supreme Court.
LAW
The Atlantic

Take Away the President’s Immunity

Donald Trump’s interest in another run at the presidency is reportedly connected to his intensifying concerns over the January 6 Select Committee hearings. Most recently, after the vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney, suggested that the committee might make multiple criminal referrals for his conduct, Trump exploded at the “warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who … keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history.”
POTUS
MSNBC

In grand jury probe, Trump’s media company receives subpoenas

Donald Trump and his operation didn’t need more legal trouble, but his media company was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury anyway. CNBC reported:. Donald Trump’s media company was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in connection with a criminal probe, according to the company with which the former president’s firm plans to merge. Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in a filing Friday that Trump Media and Technology Group received a subpoena from the grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The Trump company also received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a civil probe on Monday, DWAC said.
POTUS
Reason.com

America's Founders Raged Against Qualified Immunity, Trade Restrictions, and Anti-Immigrant Policies

The Declaration of Independence is probably best known for the panache of its opening and closing stanzas. Those bits about "the course of human events" and the pledging of "our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor" suggest that the authors and signers understood the political and historical significance of the moment—and, after all, you can't have a revolution without a little linguistic dancing.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
forkast.news

South Korea may team up with US to investigate crypto crimes

South Korea’s Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon met with U.S. investigative agencies in New York on Tuesday amid the countries’ separate investigations into Terra and its cofounder Do Kwon. Fast facts. The minister met with Andrea M. Griswold, co-chief of the Securities and Commodities Task Force, and Scott Hartman,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Front Office Sports

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Reportedly Pleads Guilty in Russian Court

In the second week of her trial, WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges against her in a Russian court, Reuters reported. In February, Griner was detained in Russia for allegedly carrying marijuana products in her luggage while traveling in the country. Marijuana possession is illegal in Russia, and Griner is facing up to a decade in prison.
BASKETBALL
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

