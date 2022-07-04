ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOGGY FOURTH FESTIVITIES: Rain doesn’t stop Superior Fourth of July parade

By CBS 3 Staff
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Rain didn’t keep the City of Superior from cancelling its annual Fourth of July parade. The city cancelled its Independence Day fireworks show, but went ahead with the parade. Residents of all ages flocked to Belknap Avenue to catch floats from Superior...

www.cbs3duluth.com

