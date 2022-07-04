On the Road: Movies under the stars

In our look at local living, if you have young children at home you’ve probably heard the Disney movie Encanto. Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical. The Richland County Recreation Commission presents Encanto Dance Camp. The camp takes...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer.” They will have special dog-themed shows and events throughout the month, as well as a pet adoption fair and a service animal appreciation day. Starting this coming Monday, July 11, the museum will announce the winners of the “Hero Dog Contest” on Facebook and Instagram. For the full list of events this July, visit scmuseum.org/dog-days-of-summer.
Who enjoyed television before cable, satellite and on demand streaming? Sure, we can watch re-runs of most anything that has ever been aired, but I do miss certain shows that aren’t on syndication or available via streaming. We were lucky enough to get decent reception from Channel 6 where...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Fried Chicken Day is celebrated every year on July 6. In honor of the day, Hannah Cumler visited a local restaurant that’s been serving up fried chicken for over 100 years. Drake’s Duck-In opened its doors in 1907 and continues to serve its customers...
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Leila! She is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Shelter staff believe Leila is a beagle mix, about 5 years old. She is very people friendly, but is dog selective. Leila would do best as an only pet, or in a home with an older dog.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
The New Lexington Cafe Opens Strong During The Brands Signature Friends and Family Weekend. July 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe expanded on June 27 to Lexington, South Carolina by opening its fifth location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Grab your bike and take a trip through the Palmetto State for a good cause in the Ride to End Alzheimer’s event!. The 3 day, 252 mile ride begins this Friday and goes through Sunday from Simpsonville to Charleston, with some stops in the Midlands.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A man in his mid-30s is dead after a boating accident on Lake Murray. Officials say a crash on the water on Saturday killed a 35-year-old man floating in a tube, hitched to a jet ski. The SC Department of Natural Resources has not...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One year ago, 19-year-old Trinity Sanders was shot and killed in southeast Columbia. Columbia Police is still looking for a suspect who could have committed the crime. “It’s still heartbreaking for her to not be here with me smiling, talking and getting our nails done....
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County. Come 2022, the...
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across the country, we’ve heard stories of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages at air lines. Here at home, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport says they’ve seen some cancellations, but not as many as they expected. They did share some tips to keep your travel...
Here is a look at some of the stories we are following in your Local Living:. Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 5th annual Midlands Women’s Day event returns later this month. hosted by “Touch of Magic”, the event focuses on educating, empowering, and nurturing women. There...
Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish. Eater searched the country to find some of the...
Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Lanes have just reopened (as of about 3:40 p.m.) on I-26 near mile marker 97, the exit for Broad River Road on the northwest of Irmo. Unfortunately, traffic is still at a standstill for miles. The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. according to SC DOT...
