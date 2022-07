USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer details each of those claims, which include those made by two of the women who have publicly identified themselves. Lauren Baxley’s suit alleges that Watson exposed himself to her during a massage session in June, 2020, making it similar to that of Ashley Solis. Their allegations and identities first went public last April, and they “were considered the two plaintiffs closest to going to trial,” Schrotenboer notes. The two other remaining suits filed by unidentified women include the one who is now suing the Texans for their role in allowing Watson’s behavior to take place.

