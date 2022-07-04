Diabetes drug can slow kidney function decline, study finds

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University Medical Center Groningen found dapagliflozin— a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes—reduces the kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The research was presented at ASN Kidney Week and was conducted by Hiddo Lambers Heerspink et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means your kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should.

The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. Health care providers need to do tests to find out why people have kidney disease.

In the study, the team examined 4,304 participants with CKD, who were assigned to dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care.

Although participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of kidney function decline with dapagliflozin, the effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.

The team says that dapagliflozin is an effective treatment to slow progressive kidney function loss in patients with CKD with and without type 2 diabetes.

Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, as previously shown in the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of kidney function decline.

