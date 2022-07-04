ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes drug can slow kidney function decline, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Peu_0gUjocYw00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University Medical Center Groningen found dapagliflozin— a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes—reduces the kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The research was presented at ASN Kidney Week and was conducted by Hiddo Lambers Heerspink et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means your kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should.

The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. Health care providers need to do tests to find out why people have kidney disease.

In the study, the team examined 4,304 participants with CKD, who were assigned to dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care.

Although participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of kidney function decline with dapagliflozin, the effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.

The team says that dapagliflozin is an effective treatment to slow progressive kidney function loss in patients with CKD with and without type 2 diabetes.

Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, as previously shown in the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of kidney function decline.

If you care about kidney health, please read studies about common sleep pills that may protect against kidney damage, and Keto diet may help reverse common kidney disease.

For more information about kidney health, please see recent studies about how to live long with kidney disease, and results showing heart rhythm disorder and kidney disease are a bad combination.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Kidneys#Older Adults Diabetes#Senior Health#Asn Kidney Week#Hiddo Lambers
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

The link between lung cancer and shoulder pain

Lung cancer can cause referred pain in the shoulder. Referred pain means that pain starts in one area of the body, but a person experiences it in a different area. Some types of lung cancer are more likely than others to cause referred pain. Pancoast tumors are a relatively rare...
CANCER
NBC News

New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

Americans spent nearly $50 billion on vitamins and supplements in 2021, but do they help or harm? A new analysis by the Journal of American Association found little or no evidence that vitamins helped prevent heart disease or cancer for average healthy Americans. In fact, the U.S. Preventive Task Force said Beta Carotene was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and death from heart disease. It also stated that Vitamin E had no effect. But trade groups argue that vitmains do help supplement a person’s diet. Still, doctors say a good diet and exercise are the best prescription for a healthy life.July 2, 2022.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Happens To Your Body When You Get An EMG?

Experiencing unexplainable pain, tingling, or numbness in your body can be frightening and can cause you to wonder why it's happening. Each cell of the human body communicates with other cells by emitting electrical signals. According to the University of Maryland Graduate School, abnormalities in the body's electrical signals can contribute to the development of diseases, and diagnostic studies like electrocardiograms (ECG) can detect these irregularities. You or a loved one may have had an ECG before, which measures the electrical signals of the heart.
HEALTH
diabetesdaily.com

Diabetes Deadliest Mistakes

Whether you are living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you likely take medication that helps keep you alive and functioning properly. We continually measure, count, and remind ourselves to take our medication and/or insulin very meticulously to ensure we are taking the proper medication and correct doses. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Asthmatics may soon breathe easier thanks to new breakthrough

New research led by Edith Cowan University has made an important discovery that could lead to more effective treatments for the world's 262 million asthma sufferers. A study led by Dr. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr. Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden) found severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Doctors Still Overprescribing Fluoroquinolones Despite Risks

July 5, 2022 – When Amy Moser had a simple urinary tract infection in her late 20s, her doctor prescribed Cipro, a powerful antibiotic used to treat anthrax and some of the most fearsome bacterial infections. Nearly 2 weeks after she finished her treatment, her left kneecap dislocated while...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy