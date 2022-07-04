Broadcaster Wants to Nix $310M Rights Deal with Cricket Australia

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO