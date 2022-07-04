ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadcaster Wants to Nix $310M Rights Deal with Cricket Australia

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Australia’s Channel Seven has filed court proceedings in an effort to terminate its $310 million broadcasting rights deal with Cricket Australia. Filed in the country’s federal court, the Seven West Media company claims Cricket Australia has breached its contract. The six-year agreement, which covers Australia Test cricket and the...

ClutchPoints

‘He is a Warrior’: Mohammed Siraj hails Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a half-century in the second innings of the fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With his patient knock of 66 against the hosts, Cheteshwar Pujara became the first Indian opener to hit a Test fifty on the famous ground in 36 years. Before Cheteshwar Pujara only three Indian openers, namely Sudhir Naik, Sunil Gavaskar, and Chetan Chauhan had reached the milestone at Edgbaston. And the Rajkot-born cricketer’s Birmingham heroics were immediately recognized by his India teammate Mohammed Siraj who labeled him as a warrior.
WORLD
BBC

England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will remain 'not afraid of failure'

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July.
WORLD
#Cricket Australia#Test Cricket#Broadcasting Rights#Channel Seven#West Media#Australia Test#The Big Bash League
Daily Mail

Fix the death bowling, decide on the batting order and pick the right vice captain... what new England white-ball captain Jos Buttler MUST do as he prepares to face India in three-match Twenty20 series

Jos Buttler opens his England captaincy era at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday as the white-ball section of this international summer takes over from a month of breathless Test cricket. The Twenty20 series against India certainly has something to live up to but also represents the first three of 16...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
SPORTS
AFP

England aim to launch women's Euro 2022 in style

England and Austria will raise the curtain on Euro 2022 on Wednesday for a tournament aiming to take the women's game to another level over the next month. "Continue to raise standards in our competitions, from youth level up, increase visibility worldwide and deliver top-class tournaments such as this one."
UEFA
The Independent

Sussex cricket club ditches all-white kit to ease period worries

A cricket club in Sussex has ditched its traditional white kits in a move to ease women’s worries about their periods showing.Lewes Priory CC said it wanted to make women and girls feel more comfortable when playing the sport while on their period.It is believed to be the first club in the UK to swap the all-white look for a black kit instead.The decision came after discussions with gender inclusion consultants, as it looked to make its kits more inclusive.Susie Lanaway, women’s captain at the club, told The DailyTelegraph: “It’s well known that girls stop playing sports as they...
TENNIS
Front Office Sports

Lululemon Continues to Expand Internationally

Lululemon Athletica announced plans to expand into Spain, marking the company’s first new European market since 2019. With two Spanish stores and a local e-commerce site, the expansion will aid Lululemon’s goal of quadrupling its international revenue from 2021 to year-end 2026. The company currently operates nearly 40...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

UEFA Women’s Euros Could Draw Record Crowds

After a one-year pandemic-related delay, the 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championship begins Wednesday. Around 500,000 tickets have been sold, more than doubling the record 240,000 fans who attended the 2017 edition in the Netherlands. This year’s competition takes place in England, marking the first time the country has held...
UEFA
BBC

England v India: Edgbaston win one of the best I have seen - Agnew

England's record run chase against India was up there as one of the best wins I have seen during my time as a Test Match Special commentator. India are such a strong side, so it is quite staggering that England managed to make 378 - their highest chase in Tests and fourth of more than 275 in a row this summer - and draw the rearranged series 2-2.
SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Manchester United Scores Deal With U.S. Tech Firm

Manchester United has entered a deal with IT firm DXC Technology. DXC will become the club’s digital transformation partner and shirt-sleeve sponsor, replacing Kohler on the men’s, women’s, and youth’s home, away, and third kits. Teamviewer and Adidas are also principal partners on the club’s new kit, which launches later this week.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'This start is so important': England boss Sarina Wiegman was satisfied after The Lionesses Euro 2022 opening win over Austria in front of an 'incredible' 70,000 fans at Old Trafford

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria. Beth Mead's 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jos Buttler plans to be his own man as England white-ball captain

Jos Buttler wants to be his own man as England white-ball captain but reasoned he would be “naive” if he did not occasionally call upon the wisdom of predecessor Eoin Morgan.England begin the post-Morgan era on Thursday with the first of three Twenty20s in the space of four days against India at the Ageas Bowl, where Buttler will make his debut as full-time limited-overs skipper.As understudy to Morgan, and one of his most loyal disciples in England’s white-ball renaissance after the 2015 World Cup, Buttler is unlikely to diverge from the blueprint that has brought so much success.Buttler admitted there...
WORLD
BBC

Euro 2022: NI captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit to face Norway in opener

Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at...
FIFA
ClutchPoints

‘Pantomime villain’: Former England cricketer tears into Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.
SPORTS
