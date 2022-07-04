Photos: Birmingham Stallions best Philly Stars to claim inaugural USFL championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation.
The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois.
In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe.
Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
