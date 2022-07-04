Saturday rescue was the latest incident in a busy season for Mount Hood rescue teams

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A private security guard is shaken up but not hurt after his car was shot at this past weekend, and the suspect is still on the loose. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a private security guard employed by Eclipse Security had his car shot at multiple times.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it has found the body of Kevin McDowell over a week after witnesses say he jumped into the Columbia River to help someone else who was struggling to swim. McDowell, 35, was reported as missing on June 26 near...
The man who was shot and killed at a Gresham MAX station last week was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old Portland resident, police said Wednesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 5 a.m. Friday and found the man, Lucian Thibodeaux, on the westbound MAX platform at East Burnside Street and 162nd Avenue.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Happy Valley man was seriously injured after falling while climbing Mount Hood on Saturday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at about 6:30 a.m., it received reports a 43-year-old Happy Valley man fell in the Old Chute...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Having been a security guard for about four years, Calvin Reynolds said that he knows the risks involved. It's something that he gets to do for the community, he said. Regardless, what happened to him in the early morning hours on Sunday was unexpected — and alarming.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went on a rampage seven years ago, killing his father and two others, is being released by the Psychiatric Security Review Board into a less secure house in Woodburn, the Lane County District Attorney said today. In November 2015 Michael Bryant...
A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 44-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a climbing accident on Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth Monday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). The man and his female climbing partner were climbing on the buttress when a heavy rain storm moved in. The woman...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early on the morning of July 1st at the MAX station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was taken to the hospital where he died. Thibodeaux was shot by another man on the westbound platform just...
Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
Comments / 0