Portland, OR

Saturday rescue was the latest incident in a busy season for Mount Hood rescue teams

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 43-year-old climber fell almost 700 feet...

www.kgw.com

kptv.com

Security company describes ‘ambush’ shooting on guard in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A private security guard is shaken up but not hurt after his car was shot at this past weekend, and the suspect is still on the loose. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a private security guard employed by Eclipse Security had his car shot at multiple times.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Bears, Bears Everywhere – Neskowin Problem Bear Removed, Euthanized; Advice to Avoid Feeding, Remove all Food Sources

Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
NESKOWIN, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
#Mount Hood#Mountain Rescue#Rescue Mission#Climber
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Longview Woman Says Cougar Caught on Camera in Driveway Sunday

A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
LONGVIEW, WA
KXL

Police Identify Man Shot & Killed At 162nd Avenue Max Station

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early on the morning of July 1st at the MAX station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was taken to the hospital where he died. Thibodeaux was shot by another man on the westbound platform just...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR

