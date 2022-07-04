Medical experts discuss challenges, solutions to health care worker shortage

A panel of health care experts, including Idaho Senator Fred Martin, speaks at a panel discussing the state’s health care shortage June 28. Screenshot

BOISE — A 12-year-old boy spent over 90 days in an Idaho emergency room.

Though the boy had recovered medically, he required additional behavioral health services that proved difficult to find due to health care worker shortages, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the department of Idaho Health and Welfare, at a summit of Idaho health care professionals at Boise State University on Tuesday morning. The event was organized by Idaho Business for Education.

In the case of the young patient, health care professionals contacted 100 facilities in 40 states in hopes of placing him, to no avail, Jeppesen said. The example illustrates the effects of health care worker shortages in Idaho, and across the country, Jeppesen said.

“Our traditional service models are being very challenged to continue to provide the level of service that they currently do, and are going to be more and more challenged to keep people out of long-term care and at home as long as possible, and our behavioral health needs are very high,” Jeppesen said.

The event featured three panels composed of health care professionals from organizations and hospitals across the state discussing the causes of the worker shortage, the effects it is having on the ground, and possible solutions. Idaho Business for Education said it plans to take comments from the event and present it to policymakers for further discussion.

LACK OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS LIMITS ACCESS TO CARE

Hospital capacity goes hand in hand with staffing availability, said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. It forces staff to limit which patients they can and cannot see, he said.

Patients may end up staying in the hospital longer rather than being transferred to a skilled nursing facility, many of which are also experiencing staffing shortages, Whitlock said.

A short-staffed restaurant can adjust its schedule to be open less, said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

“In health care, it’s really hard to limit hours,” Murphy said. “We’re 24/7.”

After no applicants applied for two registered nurse positions for two years, Minidoka Memorial Hospital officials chose to end the hospital’s home health program, Murphy said.

“I felt like we had a really high quality, high value overall service, but we just couldn’t do it,” he said.

CAUSES OF THE HEALTH CARE WORKER SHORTAGE

Officials at the meeting discussed a number of factors and bottlenecks contributing to the shortage in Idaho.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused incredible stress to health care workers, this kind of worker shortage already existed ahead of the pandemic, said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. The number of Idaho registered nurses who are also Idaho residents declined from 2018 to 2019, he said. The pandemic only made that trend worse, he said.

For example, some nurses chose to do travel nursing, a job in which they could work for three to six months and get paid the equivalent of what they would make in an entire year, Whitlock said. Afterward, they often would want to take a sabbatical rather than continuing to work, he said.

At an education level, panelists reported that applications for some nursing programs have fallen off during the pandemic. Applications for the WWAMI education program, which trains physicians, is up 25%, said Jeff Seegmiller, director of that program at the University of Idaho. Seegmiller called it “the Fauci effect.” That program pays for some medical student education through the University of Idaho and the University of Washington School of Medicine, provided graduates return to work in Idaho for four years, he said.

Idaho is the largest state in the U.S. without its own publicly supported medical school, Seegmiller said.

Additional factors at the education level are challenging the successful training of future medical professionals. Dr. Rex Force, the vice president of health sciences at Idaho State University, said he is a clinical pharmacist by training, and that during his training, it was “rare” to see death. Today’s students are seeing death every day, “certainly multiple times per week,” he said.

“We had students simply leave our programs because of the trauma that occurred over the last couple of years,” Force said, seemingly referring to the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic put on local hospitals. Eight students left in the first semester of one of the school’s programs, he said.

“These are capable students,” Force said. “These are students who went through a very rigorous selection process, but just decided it wasn’t for them,” adding that his institution is thinking about ways to incentivize students to stay in the program.

A lack of residency opportunities is also an issue, said Jordan Herget, CEO of the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Statistics show that a large percentage of health care workers tend to settle about 100 miles from where they complete their residency, said Susie Pouliot Keller, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association.

However, there is a lack of residency opportunities in Idaho, Herget said, adding that “any ways that we can expand slots … would be beneficial.”

Other issues brought up by panelists include the funding of residencies, the cost of living going up in the state, and some elements of the state’s cultural climate.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Speakers and panelists posed a number of potential solutions.

Gov. Brad Little made remarks early at the event, highlighting the need to address the residency issue, and suggested cultivating a “pipeline” of students interested in the health care field.

“We must develop high school registered apprenticeship programs, degree pathways … we’ve got to plant in the mind of those kids when they’re in seventh and eighth grade the importance of this very noble profession,” Little said.

Multiple speakers said the pandemic expanded telehealth capabilities, which has helped improve health care access.

Some panelists called for a significant investment in health care infrastructure. Pouliot Keller said that “every practicing physician generates more than $1 million in economic activity.”

“I invite us all to look at this as economic development and push for that historic investment,” she said.

Investments in K-12 education, as well as other industries could create the type of education systems and career opportunities that would be attractive for physicans’ children and significant others, she said.

Pouliot Keller also called for the state to consider measures such as loan repayment programs, and creating a welcoming culture of inclusivity that encourages health care professionals and other workers to stay in the state.

“I think you all know recent stories of things that happened in our state,” Pouliot Keller said, seemingly referring to a thwarted effort by members of a far-right group to riot at a Coeur d’Alene pride event earlier in June. “What can we do as citizens, and organizations, and neighbors in our state to ensure that we are being as welcoming as possible for people and professionals to work in our state?” she said.

Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, echoed this sentiment.

“I’ve lost count of how many people have come to Idaho and didn’t feel welcome, included, and have left,” Roth said. “So we’re going to be focusing on an inclusive environment and a culture that embraces and celebrates that.”