ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Medical experts discuss challenges, solutions to health care worker shortage

By ERIN BANKS RUSBY erusby@idahopress.com
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRXbw_0gUjmjoR00
A panel of health care experts, including Idaho Senator Fred Martin, speaks at a panel discussing the state’s health care shortage June 28. Screenshot

BOISE — A 12-year-old boy spent over 90 days in an Idaho emergency room.

Though the boy had recovered medically, he required additional behavioral health services that proved difficult to find due to health care worker shortages, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the department of Idaho Health and Welfare, at a summit of Idaho health care professionals at Boise State University on Tuesday morning. The event was organized by Idaho Business for Education.

In the case of the young patient, health care professionals contacted 100 facilities in 40 states in hopes of placing him, to no avail, Jeppesen said. The example illustrates the effects of health care worker shortages in Idaho, and across the country, Jeppesen said.

“Our traditional service models are being very challenged to continue to provide the level of service that they currently do, and are going to be more and more challenged to keep people out of long-term care and at home as long as possible, and our behavioral health needs are very high,” Jeppesen said.

The event featured three panels composed of health care professionals from organizations and hospitals across the state discussing the causes of the worker shortage, the effects it is having on the ground, and possible solutions. Idaho Business for Education said it plans to take comments from the event and present it to policymakers for further discussion.

LACK OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS LIMITS ACCESS TO CARE

Hospital capacity goes hand in hand with staffing availability, said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. It forces staff to limit which patients they can and cannot see, he said.

Patients may end up staying in the hospital longer rather than being transferred to a skilled nursing facility, many of which are also experiencing staffing shortages, Whitlock said.

A short-staffed restaurant can adjust its schedule to be open less, said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

“In health care, it’s really hard to limit hours,” Murphy said. “We’re 24/7.”

After no applicants applied for two registered nurse positions for two years, Minidoka Memorial Hospital officials chose to end the hospital’s home health program, Murphy said.

“I felt like we had a really high quality, high value overall service, but we just couldn’t do it,” he said.

CAUSES OF THE HEALTH CARE WORKER SHORTAGE

Officials at the meeting discussed a number of factors and bottlenecks contributing to the shortage in Idaho.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused incredible stress to health care workers, this kind of worker shortage already existed ahead of the pandemic, said Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association. The number of Idaho registered nurses who are also Idaho residents declined from 2018 to 2019, he said. The pandemic only made that trend worse, he said.

For example, some nurses chose to do travel nursing, a job in which they could work for three to six months and get paid the equivalent of what they would make in an entire year, Whitlock said. Afterward, they often would want to take a sabbatical rather than continuing to work, he said.

At an education level, panelists reported that applications for some nursing programs have fallen off during the pandemic. Applications for the WWAMI education program, which trains physicians, is up 25%, said Jeff Seegmiller, director of that program at the University of Idaho. Seegmiller called it “the Fauci effect.” That program pays for some medical student education through the University of Idaho and the University of Washington School of Medicine, provided graduates return to work in Idaho for four years, he said.

Idaho is the largest state in the U.S. without its own publicly supported medical school, Seegmiller said.

Additional factors at the education level are challenging the successful training of future medical professionals. Dr. Rex Force, the vice president of health sciences at Idaho State University, said he is a clinical pharmacist by training, and that during his training, it was “rare” to see death. Today’s students are seeing death every day, “certainly multiple times per week,” he said.

“We had students simply leave our programs because of the trauma that occurred over the last couple of years,” Force said, seemingly referring to the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic put on local hospitals. Eight students left in the first semester of one of the school’s programs, he said.

“These are capable students,” Force said. “These are students who went through a very rigorous selection process, but just decided it wasn’t for them,” adding that his institution is thinking about ways to incentivize students to stay in the program.

A lack of residency opportunities is also an issue, said Jordan Herget, CEO of the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Statistics show that a large percentage of health care workers tend to settle about 100 miles from where they complete their residency, said Susie Pouliot Keller, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association.

However, there is a lack of residency opportunities in Idaho, Herget said, adding that “any ways that we can expand slots … would be beneficial.”

Other issues brought up by panelists include the funding of residencies, the cost of living going up in the state, and some elements of the state’s cultural climate.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Speakers and panelists posed a number of potential solutions.

Gov. Brad Little made remarks early at the event, highlighting the need to address the residency issue, and suggested cultivating a “pipeline” of students interested in the health care field.

“We must develop high school registered apprenticeship programs, degree pathways … we’ve got to plant in the mind of those kids when they’re in seventh and eighth grade the importance of this very noble profession,” Little said.

Multiple speakers said the pandemic expanded telehealth capabilities, which has helped improve health care access.

Some panelists called for a significant investment in health care infrastructure. Pouliot Keller said that “every practicing physician generates more than $1 million in economic activity.”

“I invite us all to look at this as economic development and push for that historic investment,” she said.

Investments in K-12 education, as well as other industries could create the type of education systems and career opportunities that would be attractive for physicans’ children and significant others, she said.

Pouliot Keller also called for the state to consider measures such as loan repayment programs, and creating a welcoming culture of inclusivity that encourages health care professionals and other workers to stay in the state.

“I think you all know recent stories of things that happened in our state,” Pouliot Keller said, seemingly referring to a thwarted effort by members of a far-right group to riot at a Coeur d’Alene pride event earlier in June. “What can we do as citizens, and organizations, and neighbors in our state to ensure that we are being as welcoming as possible for people and professionals to work in our state?” she said.

Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, echoed this sentiment.

“I’ve lost count of how many people have come to Idaho and didn’t feel welcome, included, and have left,” Roth said. “So we’re going to be focusing on an inclusive environment and a culture that embraces and celebrates that.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

University of Idaho owes a $400,000 airline subsidy

This story was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on July 6, 2022. The University of Idaho will pay $400,000 to subsidize air service to and from the Palouse for the just-ended school year. But U of I officials say the subsidized service is doing what they wanted it to do: It is helping the university draw […] The post University of Idaho owes a $400,000 airline subsidy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
liveinsurancenews.com

Some schools can’t get Idaho health insurance even on the state plan

The state gave millions to school districts to get coverage, but the cost is still proving too high. State legislators passed a bill this year to allow school districts to purchase coverage through the Idaho health insurance plan. The hope was to reduce the cost that education workers would need to pay for their medical coverage.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
Boise, ID
Health
idahoednews.org

Acknowledging Boise’s past: Student research helped create law to allow removal of race covenants

McKay Cunningham began the Redline Project after looking at an interactive map. The map showed all the cities where the federal government participated in redlining, a practice following the Great Depression that ensured residential segregation would be kept in place in cities and counties throughout the United States. The College of Idaho professor, who also serves as the director of on-campus experiential learning, noticed that the Idaho portion of the map was blank.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local disability advocacy group to host free BBQ on July 22

POCATELLO — LIFE, A Center for Independent Living is pleased to announce it has received a $1,675 grant from Project Neighborly Idaho in the Idaho Community Foundation. These funds will support a free barbecue event, which will be held at Portneuf Wellness Pavilion No. 2 on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food, fun and games.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Medical School#Healthcare Workers#Health System#Idaho Health And Welfare#Boise State University
107.9 LITE FM

The Most Popular Conspiracies in Idaho & Surrounding States

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

‘My Pillow’ Guy Warns “Moment of Truth” is Coming For Idaho

Why is it that so many "celebrities" have interest in Idaho these days? It seems that the secret is out on our beloved state and not only is everyone wanting to come and move here but now, they're hoping to have a say in what is going on here as well. Look, we love Idaho but what's the appeal!? Idaho will be Idaho and those that live here know that.
Idaho State Journal

Prehistoric lobster named after Idaho State University paleontologist

POCATELLO — A prehistoric crustacean that roamed the seas almost 250 million years ago now bears the name of an Idaho State University paleontologist. Recently, Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France and his co-authors published their findings on a fossilized lobster that was found in what is now Bear Lake County in Southeastern Idaho. In the course of their research, they found the lobster was a new species and gave it the name Pemphix krumenackeri. The name honors L.J. Krumenacker, adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Guydaho: 6 Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri Needs To Try In Idaho

I am a big Guy Fieri fan. He has the greatest job in the world. He gets to travel not just the country--but the world--to try all the best food around. Not bad livin'. Whenever I travel, I like to try to eat at restaurants he at at on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in that city. Now that I'm in Boise, that's no different. One of the first things I did after moving here was Google where Guy has eaten in Idaho and what he had.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Over 60 Idaho communities receive funding to improve water systems

A view of the city of Juliaetta from McGary Grade. (Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun) A total of 63 communities across Idaho will receive funding for clean water projects ranging from the evaluation and repair of current water distribution to removing lead water pipes. The Idaho Legislature allocated millions of dollars...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho abortions increased 31% from 2017 to 2020

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

One program is helping to provide free produce for seniors

Now that summer is here outdoor markets are officially in full swing and one of those markets is focused on providing free local produce to seniors. Last year Caldwell became the first in the state to offer a senior nutrition program through its farmers market, which is now offering benefits beyond produce. The Program Manager for the University of Idaho Extension and Co-facilitator for the Caldwell Health Coalition, Lindsey McConnell-Soong spoke with Idaho Matters about the program.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

27 Cool New Businesses Have Opened in the Boise Area in 2022

Boise is drooling over the fact that Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger is no longer just a dream. We're could be waiting months or years before it's done. In-N-Out held their neighborhood meeting about their plans to set up shop where Pier One Imports at Boise Towne Square Mall used to be. According to public records, the plan is to create a 3,885-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating on the lot the home store used to occupy. Their conditional use permit is currently under review with the City of Boise. The status of the In-N-Out planned for the Village at Meridian is less clear.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy