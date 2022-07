Donald Trump is obsessed with his on-camera appearance – and apples don’t fall far from trees. The former President and his children Ivanka, Don. Jr. and Eric fuss over their pre-interview camera angles to humorous effect in the first trailer for “Unprecedented,” the all-access documentary that Alex Holder shot during the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 Special Committee has subpoenaed Holder’s footage to use as evidence, but has yet to show any of it during televised hearings.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO