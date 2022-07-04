Smale Park visitors notice security upgrades one year after deadly Fourth of July shooting

CINCINNATI — Smale Riverfront Park visitors will notice beefed-up security one year after a deadly Fourth of July shooting killed two teens and wounded three others.

Milo Watson, 16, and Dexter Wright Jr., 19, died when shots were fired in the park last year just before its 11 p.m. closing time. Police said the two had a pre-existing disagreement that resulted in the shooting. Around 400 people were clearing out of the park at that time following July Fourth celebrations.

At the time of the shooting, the city already had plans to buy about $16,000 worth of surveillance cameras for local parks. Now systems have been installed in three parks — including Smale Park. All of them feed into CPD's real-time crime center, which gives police extra intelligence and helps them react to potential problems quickly.

While Keith Klenowski, his wife and four children plan to see the fireworks from their Westside home, they stopped by the park earlier in the day and said they felt more than secure as Cincinnati police patrol the area on bicycles and more.

"I don't think (last year's shooting) is going to prevent us from coming down here anytime soon," Klenowski said. "I know there's a cop car every once in a while (because) we'll see one come by ... I feel like it's a relatively safe spot."

For Kathy and John Humphrey of Charlotte, the added security helps them feel comfortable going to the park to see fireworks.

"It gives you such a level of comfort just to be around that much security," John Humphrey said. "We've walked the big cities and sometimes it gets a little sketchy in neighborhoods at night. So this is really, really comfortable."

