Chicago-Area Shootings: Nearly 80 Injured, 13 Dead Since Friday

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO