Chicago-Area Shootings: Nearly 80 Injured, 13 Dead Since Friday

By Jake Thomas
 2 days ago
The three-day weekend was already off to a dangerous start in the Chicago area, which was made worse by a shooting at a...

UPI News

Stars react to Fourth of July shooting outside Chicago

July 5 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan and other stars are speaking out following a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July outside Chicago. At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded Monday in Highland Park, Ill., after a gunman opened fire on a July 4th parade.
CBS News

At least 7 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; person of interest in custody

Update: Police confirmed a seventh victim died Tuesday. Read the latest on the investigation here. At least seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
William Seaton

July 5th: Updates from Maggie Daley Park, Chicago Police and CDPH

Superintendent David Brown addressed the media this afternoon regarding weekend violence in Chicago.Chicago Police. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 5, struck by bullet falling from the sky in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A boy was hit in the shoulder by a bullet falling from the sky Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 5-year-old was in the backyard of his residence around 10:10 p.m. when he felt pain in his right shoulder in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
#Shooting#Minnesota Twins#Independence Day#Chicago Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv News#Northshore Hospital#Wgn Tv
Variety

Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Six Dead, 24 Injured

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
CBS News

Violence, chaos erupts throughout Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago. So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday. The men got...
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
