Peacock Soars to $1 Billion in Ad Commitments

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Peacock is spreading its feathers. NBCUniversal’s streaming service booked $1 billion in upfront ad revenue this year, doubling its 2021 total of $500 million. The network has sought to grow Peacock through major sporting events such as the Super Bowl and the Olympics,...

Front Office Sports

