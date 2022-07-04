ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AJC Peachtree Road Race runners reflect on freedom, equality for Fourth of July

By CW69 News At 10
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcMhD_0gUjlGRh00

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The AJC Peachtree Road Race, the largest 10K race in the world, returned to Atlanta on the Fourth of July. Several runners shared how the race held special meaning for the country during the holiday.

Tens of thousands of runners pounding the pavement in Midtown for the big race.

“We had people from all over the U.S. that came out for the race. It’s a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Alex DiTaranto, a Death Wish Track Club member.

Jetola Anderson-Blair has Jamaican roots and traveled from Houston to participate in the race. She reflected on the meaning of freedom.

“The opportunity to do what you want, let people live,” she said.

The holiday reminded Atlanta resident Krystle Andrews of the importance of inclusion, as she hugged a young wheelchair racer.

“Freedom. We get to run, we’re lucky. Grateful,” said Andrews.

Runners from all walks of life were very happy to be there, celebrating the freedoms of America.

“It is amazing just to be out here. Everybody’s included and just having a good time celebrating the freedom that we have,” said Ryan Freesemann, a runner who also lives in the Atlanta area.

Many patriotic runners dressed for the occasion, and military veterans with AMVETS Post 911 cheered them on after they crossed the finish line. It’s clear one AMVETS veteran named Americ Webb was born to serve.

“[It’s] spelled just like America without the ‘A’ at the end of it,” he explained. “As a military person that fought for freedom, you see stuff like this come around, people out here just running and giving it their all, and it means a lot.”

In the race for freedom and equality, many would argue America is nowhere near the finish line, but most would agree the race to unite the country is one worth running.

“It’s easy to look around and see evil and bad and differences in opinion, but if you just look a little bit further, I think everybody has a little bit of good in them,” said Adam Heiser, an Atlanta runner. “If you have a difference with somebody, that probably just means you need to spend a little more time with them to see where they’re coming from,” he said.

Whether it’s a physical race or the pursuit of equality and justice, a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. may come to mind.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward,” Heiser said.

Runners who struggled across the finish line could relate to that quote all too well. However, they understand it’s not always about how you start. It’s about you finish, in a marathon or otherwise.

“We’ve come a long way. We’ve still got a long way to go though,” said Webb, regarding the fight for civil rights in America.

It’s also about getting to a place where we can all cross the finish line as one, by having a relentless hope that change will come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Jamaicans opening cultural center in Atlanta

Plans have been announced to establish a Jamaican cultural center and museum in Atlanta. The goal is to compile a history that highlights the country’s genesis from the Tainos through to the Spanish and English invasions, to rebellions, slave uprisings, and the Maroons, said Jamaican government public policy administrator Dr. Apollone Reid.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: National best BBQ survey disses Atlanta

The list of great barbecue joints around Atlanta is practically endless. Creative Loafing has covered many of them over the years — Fox Bros., Heirloom Market, GQ’s, 678 Korean, Greater Good and Community Q are just a handful. So it comes as a surprise that something called Lawn...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Bankhead became a hip-hop landmark

This story was produced by Canopy Atlanta, a community-led journalism nonprofit that collaborates with Atlantans—from assigning stories to reporting and presenting them. More than 75 Bankhead community members helped choose and produce the stories for CA’s Bankhead Issue, including this one. Before Vincent “Pudgy” Richardson and brothers Kevin...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta’s Camp Best Friends provides safe haven, summer fun for children

ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — A summer camp launched during a dark time in Atlanta history is still providing a safe haven and fun activities for kids more than four decades later. Kids at Camp Best Friends at the Dunbar Recreation Center in southwest Atlanta are spending their summer days playing sports and getting STEM training, and kids like Javon Ridley are learning music technology using some high-tech equipment at the center. “They gave me all the industry-updated tools to get into the field of music and work with different artists,” he said. Ten-year-old Taylor Brown is good at math, but she’s...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

Hero Doughnuts and Buns Adding Trilith Shop in Fall 2022

Pihakis Restaurant Group Wednesday announced Hero Doughnuts and Buns will open its second metro Atlanta location in fall 2022. The doughnut shop is coming to Town at Trilith in Fayetteville, located adjacent to Trilith Studios, the second largest movie studio in North America. Town at Trilith is a mixed-use development consisting of homes, apartments, micro homes, public green space, nature trails, parks, shops, and restaurants.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajc#Fourth Of July#Ajc Peachtree Road Race#Jamaican
11Alive

Airlines fail to deliver Paralympians' wheelchairs for AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — As the world’s largest 10K, competing in Atlanta’s AJC Peachtree Road Race is an achievement that people train for years to accomplish. Unfortunately, for multiple Paralympic athletes Monday, their hard work went unseen when they were unable to participate in this year's race due to multiple airlines neglecting to send them their racing wheelchairs in time for the race.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of Atlanta’s most hype hip-hop venues

The Atlanta hip-hop scene exists on three levels: the unsigned artists working to gain traction, the rising stars playing smaller clubs and venues around town, and the name-brand stars playing Atlanta’s top venues as they come home from national and global tours. The last time Outkast returned (#ATLast) to...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Incredible Spots To Go River Tubing In And Around Atlanta

When that summer sun is blazing bright over the ATL during the hotter months, many head straight to the river for a few hours of floating in total relaxation. If this sounds like the perfect day out for you, then you’re in luck! There are many companies around Atlanta providing excellent river tubing experiences, supplying you with the tubes and the route, so there really is no need to stress! Keep scrolling for some summer inspiration, with these awesome spots for river tubing.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BOC considers finance contract with former Atlanta CFO David Corbin

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed six-month, $87,000 contract with a company owned by former Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin, who resigned in February after being suspended for signing a payroll company contract without council approval. Corbin’s company, Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC,...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough resident seeks recognition for notable ancestors

McDONOUGH — Deontè Smith was only 10 years old when his great-grandmother began narrating stories of journeys the women in her family took assisting many African-American women with childbirths throughout the mid-1900s. His great-grandmother, Mary Alberta Childs, was known simply as Miss Alberta in the city of McDonough...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

This Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! If you are searching for the best way to celebrate this holiday, look no further than the most popular place to order fried chicken in the entire city. Southerners take their fried chicken very seriously so when it's good, it must really be phenomenal. According...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
506
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy