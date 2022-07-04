ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education researchers share how SC can close achievement gap

By Jason Raven
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9P9z_0gUjlDnW00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Researchers with the University of South Carolina’s College of Education have unveiled new report that details what South Carolina can do to accomplish a ‘whole child’ approach to education.

Research Professor Dr. Barnett Berry says the report outlines a roadmap for South Carolina. Dr. Berry is also the Senior Director for Policy & Innovation and Founder & Senior Advisor of ALL4SC.

Dr. Berry says whole child education connects and supports a young person’s academic learning by also attending to their social, emotional, cognitive, physical and mental health development and needs. According to Berry, the approach anchors schools as hubs of their communities while also relying on cross-sector partnerships.

The report says there are many out-of-school factors that impact academics.

Berry says it is a more effective and cost-efficient system of schooling that could help students in South Carolina reach their full potential and have the knowledge and skills to succeed in life and career.
“South Carolina has many of the pieces of the puzzle in place,” he said.

States likes Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio have embraced some of these policies.

The report says there are things the state can build upon, like the South Carolina Department of Education’s Profile of the SC Graduate. This was put in place in 2015 and help begin personalizing learning for every student in South Carolina to transcend the “one-size-fits-all” approach to education.

Dr. Berry says, “There are a wide array of policies that actually undermine our efforts to support the whole child.”

The report found different agencies have their own visions, leading to fragmentation, division, and lack of coordination and collaboration.

Researchers suggest finding ways to implement policies from community schools in South Carolina public schools. Dr. Berry says, “Evidence shows that when you have schools working with their communities and bringing the support of the whole child into the academic work of the school — kids actually do better. They attend school more. They are more engaged in school.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Green Book of SC Marks Five Years with Print Edition

The last time the Green Book made its way down a South Carolina highway, the Jim Crow Era guide written by New York postal worker Victor Green told African American travelers which hotels, beauty parlors, and restaurants would be safe respites from both the road and racism. Over 50 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Florence News Journal

Miss South Carolina Pageant Miss Florence is first runner up

Despite finishing as first runner-up to Miss South Carolina pageant winner Miss Hartsville Jill Dudley, Miss Florence Berkley Bryant was grateful for the experience. “First of all, I want to say how grateful I am to be representing Florence on the Miss South Carolina stage,” said Bryant of competing in the annual pageant held June 25 at Township Auditorium in Columbia.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
live5news.com

Here are the 15 SC counties with the most veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the United States, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Columbia#College Of Education#Policy Innovation
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Veterans reflect on meaning of Independence Day

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry veterans are reflecting on the meaning of Independence Day as celebrations occur across the country. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3433 in Ladson celebrated Independence Day with a family-friendly event including games, and food, complete with a fireworks show. News 2 stopped by the event to find out what Independence […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tropical Storm Colin forms along South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday. A low pressure system that developed near Savannah, Georgia and brought heavy rain to the Lowcountry on Friday was upgraded by the National Hurricane Center to Colin on Saturday. Storm Team 2 said Colin does not present a threat to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New DHEC data sheds light on abortion ban impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- New data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) demonstrates how recently passed abortion restrictions will impact women in the state. The data, released Thursday, comes just three days after the Fetal Heartbeat Act took effect in South Carolina. The law, signed in 2021, bans most abortions after […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of taking 3-year-old without permission caught after pursuit, baby safe

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kershaw County woman accused of taking her 3-year-old biological son from the home of his legal guardian without permission on Monday was arrested overnight after a vehicle pursuit, authorities said. In a news release early Wednesday morning, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Vanessa Weatherford was arrested after a […]
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy