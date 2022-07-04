Floyd County grieves loss of officers

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Floyd County community continues to grieve following Friday’s tragic shooting.

“I just it’s really heartbreaking,” said Prestonsburg native, Joyce Joseph.

Joseph says, in close-knit Floyd County, everyone is family.

“I can see people on the street now that I’ve known from when I was a little girl,” said Joseph. “From being raised here and they protect each other and that’s what families do. These are more than just officers, these are family and friends to us.”

Floyd County continues to honor and remember Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago. All were killed as a result of an ambush at a home in the community of Allen, a normally quiet and peaceful place.

“I just couldn’t fathom seeing what had happened and hearing about what had happened to people in this town,” said Prestonsburg native, Jane Moery. “The communities all love each other and take care of each other here.”

Residents say they are still in shock from the horrific shooting.

“I couldn’t believe that someone could be so cruel to take the lives of people that are trying to save your life,” said Joseph.

Memorials are now growing in Prestonsburg to honor each first responder.

“Never will they be forgotten,” said Joseph. “I mean they will always be in these people’s hearts more than their memory. They’ll be in their heart,” said Joseph.

