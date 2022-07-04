ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX sees canceled, delayed flights over holiday weekend

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A worldwide wave of flight cancellations over the

July Fourth weekend was impacting Los Angeles International Airport today, with eight scrapped flights and 138 flights delayed.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 235 flights into or out of the United States were canceled Monday, and another 2,537 were delayed. That follows 312 canceled flights and 4,709 delays nationwide on Sunday.

The site reported 22 cancellations and 243 delays at LAX on Sunday.

Two flights were canceled Monday at John Wayne Airport in Orange

County, but no cancellations were reported at Hollywood/Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport, according to FlightAware.

Worldwide, 1,809 canceled flights were reported Monday, along with 20,540 delays.

Airports are seeing a huge boost in passenger numbers this weekend,

rising to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. This is

happening as airlines are battling ongoing staffing issues.

LAX officials said they expected to see as many as 115,000 departing

passengers passing through the airport each day last Thursday through Saturday, and again this Tuesday and Wednesday. As many as 90,000 departing passengers were anticipated on Sunday and Monday.

“We expect the Independence Day holiday weekend to be the busiest we've had in more than two years, and we want to make sure our guests know about the tools available that can make every part of their journey easier and faster,'' Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement last week.

“Spending just a few minutes online to check traffic conditions, pre-

book parking and review any recent communications from your airline can ensure you have a great start or end to your summer vacation,'' he added.

Airport officials urged travelers to arrive early and check traffic conditions in the terminal area using the Twitter site @FlyLAXstats. Travelers were also urged to book airport parking in advance at parking.flylax.com.

