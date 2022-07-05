Illinois 4th Of July Parade Day Shooter Is In Custody After Massacre From Rooftop

The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded when he opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.

According to CBS, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.

Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the parade in Highland Park. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle, according to the outlet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago was assisting the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force in Illinois with the search for Robert E. Crimo, III.

He was being sought for his alleged involvement in the shooting of multiple individuals at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on July 4, 2022.

At least six people were killed and 24 were injured.

Crimo, III, is believed to be driving a 2010 Silver Honda Fit with Illinois License Plates reading DM80653.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Toll Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office , or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov .

