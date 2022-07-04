ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Central Gardens kicks off first 4th of July parade in 2 years

By Marcus Hunter
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One Memphis neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July early with an event that’s been going on for decades.

There was a big crowd on hand for the Central Gardens annual 4th of July parade.

There was a costume contest before the parade and prizes for Best Decorated Car and Best Dressed Pet. There was also a street party.

The parade has been going on in the neighborhood for at least 30 years. This is the first 4th of July parade they have been able to have in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People from the neighborhood really look forward to it every year, and lots of people that go to school together get together for many years, I got many friends I grew up with and now we are bringing our kids to the same event that we went to when we were kids,” said Patrick Munson, a Central Gardens resident.

Not only is the parade bringing together people who have lived in the area their entire lives, it is also bringing in folks who are just visiting.

“We saw it online and heard it was really great in this historical district, which is beautiful, I love all the tree coverage, especially in Memphis it is very nice, so we are excited to be experiencing a local event,” said Whitney Robinson who is visiting from West Virginia.

The Memphis Fire Department and Police Department were also on hand to keep things safe and the streets clear for those watching and participating.

