Kacey Tate had to get four children, three dogs, two cats, and a bearded dragon out of her home at 347 Columbine in Meadowlakes after it caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. One of the cats is missing, Tate is suffering problems from smoke inhalation, and the house has been destroyed, but no one else was hurt, she said.

MEADOWLAKES, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO