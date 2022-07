Orange County saw modest increases in vaccinations and booster shots since last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of vaccines administered in Orange County increased from 2,326,588 to 2,328,630, according to Wednesday’s data. That number includes an increase from 2,187,900 to 2,189,959 residents who have received the two-dose regimen of vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna. The county has also logged 200,336 residents who received one of two shots of Pfizer or Moderna.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO