ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge businesses thriving, some owners say, even as town warns of 'significant staffing shortages'

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOQXH_0gUjh9Uh00

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Hundreds of people came out to Main Street to see the sights and sounds this Fourth of July, even as the town's tourism office warns of "significant staffing shortages."

"We have been putting the message out there to adjust expectations for guests, and that really gives our frontline workers the opportunity to exceed those expectations," Lauren Swanson, director of public relations for the town's tourism office, said Monday.

Despite that messaging, many of the business owners Denver7 spoke with say they're thriving like never before.

"We're actually good, knock on wood," said Schmurny Cain, owner of The Motherloaded Tavern.

For the first time since the pandemic, her restaurant is fully staffed.

"I don't know where they're coming from. They're coming out of the woodwork, that we keep getting applications on a daily basis," Cain said.

But this doesn't erase the reality many of these workers are facing — a lack of access to affordable housing.

"I've got at least three of my staff [who] are living out of their cars, which is great in the summer. It's great camping," Cain said. "But when the snow flies, we're going to have another thing that we're going to have to deal with."

Over at Mountain Goat Clothing Company, owner Pete Meltzer and his wife are the store's only employees. While he hasn't had a problem with staffing, he says most of his friends with businesses in town have.

"There's not enough people to do the jobs that [Breckenridge] needs to support the amount of tourism," he said. "The housing shortages in places like this, compounded with COVID and what people are having to pay now, has just left a struggle."

Whatever shortages may still exist don't seem to be making an impact, according to tourists.

"We have seen lines, but it's moving pretty fast. And we got a table today on the 4th of July really fast for lunch, which is great," Laura, who was visiting from Denver, said.

If the shortages aren't keeping people away, the high gas prices and the cost of travel is, as both Cain and Meltzer say they've had smaller crowds this Fourth of July compared to last year.

"Everything's a little bit more expensive, so we're not [staying] as busy, but we're pretty close," Cain said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Dillon weighs paid overnight parking enforcement

Dillon Town Council spoke with Interstate Parking Co. Tuesday to consider whether certain paid overnight parking makes sense for the town. Town Council decided it would move forward with Interstate Parking Co., but the members have not solidified a plan yet. Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson said the town plans on creating a draft contract with Interstate Parking Co. to consider at a future meeting.
DILLON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Breckenridge, CO
Business
Denver7 News KMGH

Five cities sue the state of Colorado over a law barring them from taxing school construction materials

DENVER — Five cities have filed a lawsuit against the state and Governor Jared Polis over a new law that’s set to go into effect next month. HB22-1024 requires home rule cities to exempt construction and building materials used in public school construction from sales and use taxes. Those taxes are levied on contractors and subcontractors as part of the school construction and repair process.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Motherloaded Tavern
5280.com

15 of Colorado’s Best Hotel Bars

When you’re on vacation, taking a seat at the hotel bar and ordering a decadent cocktail feels like a true treat, especially after a long day of travel. But even for locals, hotel bars seem to have an undeniable draw. Maybe it’s because they typically incorporate gorgeous interior design...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

End of an era aiding homeless in Colorado

(Colorado News Connection) Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement. He said the number of people experiencing homelessness...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
OutThere Colorado

Mountain express lane opens this weekend in Colorado

The mountain express lane along westbound Interstate 70 will open for the season on Thursday. The express lane allows travel between Idaho Springs and Empire during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Using the lane costs $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and...
COLORADO STATE
303magazine.com

5 Denver Restaurants Donating Sales to Abortion Rights Organizations

On Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. According to CNBC, “the court’s controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.”
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County residents protest during Breckenridge Fourth of July celebration

In a statement against recent Supreme Court decisions, a group of Breckenridge residents silently protested during the reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Famer C.J. Mueller was reading into the first few sentences of the declaration at noon on Monday when several of the protestors raised signs in support of abortion access.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
ksjd.org

While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy