A 38-year-old man was arrested in North Hills Wednesday after allegedly posing as a police officer to kidnap a 13-year-old boy he had struck with his vehicle. Ottoniel Mendoza was driving a 2019 dark gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Tupper Street in Panorama City when he struck the boy, who was riding his bicycle at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO