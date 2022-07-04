ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Jesus Reveals Excitement About Reunion: 'I believe 100 per cent in Mikel'

By Elliot Thompson
 2 days ago

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus officially joined North Londoners Arsenal in a deal worth £45 million after five years at Manchester City and has shared his feeling about joining The Gunners on a long-term deal.

He has worked under the current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta whilst at The Citizens when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Mikel Arteta as Manchester City's assistant  IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the official Arsenal website about linking up with Arteta again he said: "We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future.

"I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well."

As well as recent talks with the former Everton midfielder Jesus reminisced about their time together a few years ago.

"He helped me a lot [whilst at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

"He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players" said the former Palmeiras man.

Jesus is expected to spearhead the young forward line that Arteta has at his disposal as they try to get back into the Champions League.

