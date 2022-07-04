ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pacific Beach Marine veteran fighting in Ukraine

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuqhS_0gUjfgqN00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Pacific Beach Marine veteran fighting in Ukraine is speaking out, in the wake of several American volunteer fighters who've been captured or killed in the conflict.

ABC 10News last talked to Eddy Etue in March , when the suffering of the Ukrainian people compelled him to sign up for the fight.

"It is July 4th. Let freedom ring," said Etue, 36, who spoke via an encrypted messaging app.

The Marine veteran who saw combat in Iraq in 2007 arrived in Ukraine in April, first helping on humanitarian missions, before joining the Territorial Defense, and enlisting in the Ukrainian military.

“When it come down to it, I hate bullies and that's how this started,” said Etue.

“I can't think of a better cause than to help them fight for their freedom, for their very existence,” said Etue.

Etue, who would only reveal that he's operating east of Odessa—not far from the frontlines—has helped train Ukrainian fighters, as well conducting operations such as laying down anti-tank mines and defending a position.

During battle, he draws upon his Marine training.

“You’re scared when you need to be, but you recognize when you don't need to be scared, and you push forward,” said Etue.

In the past several weeks, several Americans fighting in Ukraine have either been killed or taken prisoner, or gone missing.

“I feel bad for families. I feel bad for them … I came over here knowing the potential consequences of this, and I'm okay with that,” said Etue.

When he puts on the Ukrainian uniform, Etue, who is gay, wears a unicorn patch being worn by LGBT Ukrainian soldiers, who fear abuses if Russia takes over.

“With the Russians, showing them we're here, and we're also fighting you,” said Etue,

“Every time I look at it, I think about what's at stake here. That further contributes to why I’m here.”

Etue signed a 3-year enlistment contract and has no regrets.

“There has never a more resilient, determined, generous people ever … I’ve never felt this fulfilled in my life,” said Etue.

Etue says he now plans to stay in Ukraine even when the war ends.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help him unit with equipment and supplies.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ukraine#Pacific Beach#Russia#Ukrainian#Marine#The Territorial Defense#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

China denounces NASA's claims it is taking over the moon: American space agency says the nation has stolen ideas and technology from others to weaponize the lunar surface

China on Monday denounced NASA's claims it is planning to take over the moon as part of its military space program. The allegations came NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who told Bild on Saturday that the US is now involved in a space race with China. 'We must be very concerned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Week

Russia has abandoned Ukraine's Snake Island, and nobody believes it was a 'gesture of goodwill'

Russia's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that "as a gesture of goodwill," it has withdrawn Russian troops from Ukraine's small but strategically located Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island. Russia captured Snake Island on Feb. 24, the day it invaded Ukraine, and Ukraine turned its defeat into a colorful rallying cry. Ukraine has been pounding the Black Sea rock for weeks.
POLITICS
The Drive

Russia Seems To Be Preparing The Vital Kerch Bridge For Missile Attacks

Deployment of decoy barges and smokescreens implies Russia is preparing for a possible attack on its highly prized Kerch Strait Bridge. Russia has deployed a number of countermeasures to the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, including decoy barges covered in radar reflectors as well as smokescreen capabilities that were used in test exercises over the weekend.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war as footage shows the moment a Russian base is pounded by powerful howitzers

Vladimir Putin has lost yet another high-ranking military officer amid bitter fighting in Ukraine as his forces suffer a series of humiliating setbacks. Lieutenant Colonel Pavel Kislyakov, 40, was buried today with full military honours in his hometown in Moscow region. Kislyakov, commander of a prestigious unit of Russian paratroopers,...
MILITARY
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

After Sailing to Europe, U.S. Navy Warship Undergoes Repairs in France

Tensions in Europe are at a high, and a U.S. presence on the continent reinforces the United States’ support of European democracies. The USS Kearsarge, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, recently arrived at Brest, France to undergo maintenance and to reinforce and strengthen military-to-military relations with the United States’ oldest ally. The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to Europe at a time of drastically heightened tensions.
MILITARY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy