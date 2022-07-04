ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven police investigate two shooting incidents

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Haven are investigating two shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, one of which left a person in critical condition.

Around 11 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert to gunfire and calls regarding a person shot on Goffe Street between Orchard and Winter streets.

Officers located a 20-year-old New Haven woman who was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, adding a crime scene was located and ballistic evidence was recovered.

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

Around 11:10 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Poplar Street between Pine and Chatham streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition, police said.

A crime scene was also located for the second incident and ballistic evidence was recovered, according to police.

Police ask witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

