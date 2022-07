Experience Wichita like a local with our list of the 100 best things to do in Wichita. Technically, it’s over 100 because I couldn’t make enough cuts. Whether you’re looking for family fun, unique culinary or brewery experiences, museums, live music, shopping, sports, or date nights, Wichita has more to do than most people realize. Rest assured, this list isn’t sponsored or influenced by anybody. This is all written by locals who spend their own time and money truly experiencing what this city has to offer.

