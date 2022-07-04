Community activist seizes on holiday to address issues affecting African Americans

ATLANTA — Channel 2 ‘Gets Real’ about race and the Fourth of July holiday.

A local community activist gathered supporters on Monday to address the serious issues impacting the Black community at an event called an “All-Black Celebration.”

“Unfortunately, July 4, 1776, Black people were still slaves, for another 90 years,” said community activist Scotty Smart.

Smart told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill it’s a harsh yet true reality.

“I’m not, like, anti-American. I think it’s more American to hold America accountable to what it says. Just be educated about what we’re doing, because a lot of times, in this country, we don’t speak truth to power. America has an ugly history,” said Smart.

Smart said that history unfortunately is displayed, even today.

“We say we are the land of the free, the home of the brave, but we just got Roe v. Wade overturned. We just had a Black man get shot 60 times by police officers, who was unarmed. This country isn’t equal. We have to be true about that before we can begin a change in this country,” said Smart.

Smart explained to Spruill that he understands everyone is celebrating the Fourth of July, but he said we must understand the history.

“Everybody wants to have a good time today. I do too, I just want it to be an all-Black party,” said Smart.

And that’s exactly what his organization did this holiday at the event space on Bishop Street in Northwest Atlanta. There are plans of turning the building into a place for Black businessmen and women.

“Everything is in there. From tattoos to makeup, to a hair salon and barbershop. Anything you can think of as a black business, is in this facility,” said Smart.

The goal is to create a “Black Mecca.”

“It is Black Wall Street 2.0. It’s everything our ancestors have dreamed of. It’s Black people, doing Black business,” said Smart.

Inside the facility, Smart told Spruill you’ll be able to celebrate everything Black. “Black excellence is everything. It’s everything that makes up our culture. It’s the fun, it’s the entertainment. We are the entertainment of this world,” said Smart.

Smart plans on turning the event center into a place where people can work and shop.

“Multiple people who has great customer service, who has their own customers, who are doing great business and are thriving,” said Smart.

Smart told Spruill those dollars will help boost the area’s economy.

“We have to be really strategic about how we move forward with our money,” said Smart.

Smart said there are plans to build more work spaces like this building throughout the city.

