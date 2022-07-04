ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa SPCA Caring For Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From Ada Breeder

By Shannon Rousseau
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBCj1_0gUjYAy200

On a holiday that celebrates freedom, poodles Trina and Sherbert are finally experiencing it. The Tulsa SPCA is their temporary new home after they were rescued from a breeder in Pontotoc County last week.

"The coats were so matted. It was just awful," said Mindy Tiner with the Tulsa SPCA. Pictures shared to the SPCA's Facebook page show the dogs' deplorable living conditions until the Oklahoma Animal Alliance stepped in to help following a call from the Pontotoc County Sheriff about possible animal cruelty and neglect.

While several dogs had already died, more than 70 were still alive, most covered in their own feces and urine. "We had one dog, her front legs were matted together, she couldn't move her front legs," said Tiner.

The Oklahoma Animal Alliance contacted the Tulsa SPCA for help because they thought they'd just be helping 15 dogs. When they went on-site, they realized that number was closer to 70. Tiner said the OAA will only contact them under severe or unusual circumstances.

"It's really a good thing that we've gotten these dogs out of the situation they're in and have been able to start providing care." Part of that care includes de-worming, grooming, surgery, and treating each dog with a preventative to kill ticks and fleas.

"There's actually a couple of the dogs that are really doing a lot better," added Tiner. She estimates it will cost a thousand dollars to treat each dog, and with 65 dogs needing help, that's adding up. They've raised nearly $34,000 so far but still need donations like collars, harnesses, and leashes.

"There have been many tears shed, and staff will tell you that the last few nights going home have been difficult. But now the tears that are being shed are more happy tears seeing these animals in a better situation."

Tiner said she can't comment on what happened to the breeder since the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

To help foster other dogs or volunteer at the Tulsa SPCA, CLICK HERE.

