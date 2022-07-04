ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

6 Dead, 30 Wounded In Shooting At Chicago-Area July 4 Parade

By Associated Press
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEjlA_0gUjXxoU00

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwYZ_0gUjXxoU00

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the violence “has shaken us to our core,” adding, “On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.

“There’s no safe place,” said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene and one was taken to a hospital and died there. Police have not released details about the victims or wounded.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults and she doesn’t have information on the sixth victim who was taken to a hospital and died there.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday that one Mexican national was killed in Highland Park and added that two other Mexicans were wounded.

Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness for NorthShore University Health Center, said the Highland Park hospital received 26 patients after the attack and all but one had gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five patients were children.

He said 19 of them were treated and discharged. Others were transferred to other hospitals, while two patients, in stable condition, remained at the Highland Park hospital.

The shooter opened fire around 10:15 a.m., when the parade was about three-quarters through, authorities said.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, said the gunman apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was “very difficult to see.” He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

“Very random, very intentional and a very sad day,” Covelli said.

President Joe Biden on Monday said he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.” He said he had “surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting an urgent trace of the rifle, agency spokesperson April Langwell said. Federal agents conduct such traces to identify when, where and to whom the gun was last sold.

Biden signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

Police believe there was only one shooter but warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous. Several nearby cities canceled events including parades and fireworks, some of them noting that the Highland Park shooter was still at large. Evanston, Deerfield, Skokie, Waukegan and Glencoe canceled events. The Chicago White Sox also announced on Twitter that a planned post-game fireworks show is canceled due to the shooting.

“You have a tragic mass act of violence that was random here today at a community event where people were gathered to celebrate, and the offender has not been apprehended thus far,” Covelli, the crime task force spokesman, said. “So, could this happen again? We don’t know what his intentions are at this point, so certainly we’re not sure of that.”

More than 100 law enforcement officers were called to the parade scene or dispatched to find the suspected shooter.

Hours after the shooting, law enforcement officers searched an office building near where the shooting occurred. Nearby, armed FBI agents in camouflage had also escorted a family with two small girls across Central Avenue. The children looked visibly frightened even as their mother attempted to reassure them that the agents leading and flanking them would protect them.

“Don’t worry, you’re safe now,” she told them. “These guys will protect you.”

Ominous signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror filled both sides of Central Avenue where the shooting occurred. Dozens of baby strollers — some bearing American flags, abandoned children’s bikes and a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were left behind. Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Highland Park is a close-knit community of about 30,000 people located on the shores of Lake Michigan just north of Chicago, with mansions and sprawling lakeside estates that have long drawn the rich and sometimes famous, including NBA legend Michael Jordan, who lived in the city for years when he played for the Chicago Bulls. John Hughes filmed parts of several movies in the city, including “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Weird Science.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement: “There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community.”

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter. In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise, and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on its website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

“It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Glickman told the AP. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Boston

Massachusetts family ran for cover during Illinois parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A family from Massachusetts was among dozens of people who ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. Shawn Cotreau and his family travel from the Boston area to Illinois each year to visit family and attend the parade. Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III opened fire with a high-powered rifle around 10:15 a.m. Seven people were killed and dozens others injured.Cotreau said he got a clear look at Crimo, who police say was shooting from...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Deerfield, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Glencoe, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Glencoe, OK
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

At Least 6 Killed In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Highland Park, Illinois; Person Of Interest In Custody

Six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and around two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, police said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother and juvenile injured in brawl at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Cubs#Chicago White Sox#Violent Crime#Dm 80653#American
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Honda
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police looking for missing, endangered Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a missing and endangered man. Police are looking for 43-year-old Cory James Couling. Couling is a white man with a tattoo of a court jester on one of his ankles. Couling is diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was reported missing on Sunday...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy