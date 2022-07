A mobile home is a total loss following a fire early Saturday morning on the north side of Brownwood. The Brownwood Fire Department, assisted by Early Fire, responded to 1414 Main Blvd at 12:27 am Saturday, July 2nd. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firemen arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The home was a total loss. One person was at home at the time but was not injured nor were any firemen who battled the blaze. According to Chief Hicks, the cause of the fire remains under investigation though it is not suspicious in nature.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO