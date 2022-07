At 10:15 a.m., gunshots echoed through the streets of Highland Park, Illinois, as a gunman shot down crowds of families viewing the Fourth of July parade. As of now, six people have been pronounced dead and at least 24 people are injured from the initial shots or the chaotic aftermath, Christopher Covelli, Deputy Chief of Lake County, said in a press conference around 2 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO