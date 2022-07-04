Jan. 6 panel considers criminal referral against Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol...www.cbsnews.com
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol...www.cbsnews.com
Really hope that he is charged, it would set a precedent that in our Country this corrupt behavior is not acceptable.
that's why he wanted to stay in office and trying to go back. he knows as long as he's in the white house he can't be prosecuted
another distraction to try to change what is about to happen to him by conning people and saying he'll run in 2024 guess what he is going down this time and his lie ain't going to protect him or his inner circle because they'll be running to hide maybe Trump could run in 2054 when he served his time o but Waite a fellencan't ever run for any office so all you Republicans stick that in your ear. or you know what
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 95