Rachel Brosnahan & Richard Marx, Highland Park Natives, Speak Out on Mass Shooting

 2 days ago
In the wake of the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade massacre, two celebrities are speaking out — both of them natives of the formerly idyllic suburb.

A man opened fire on the town's Independence Day parade from a position atop a roof, killing six and injuring more than two dozen others early Monday. As of late afternoon, Robert E. Crimo III had been named as the suspect, and was apprehended by police.

Both "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan and singer Richard Marx have roots in Highland Park, so their reactions to the senseless gun violence were that much more personal.

"I grew up in Highland Park," Brosnahan tweeted, "and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words."

She went on to tweet her support for Everytown for Gun Safety, writing, "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough."

Marx tweeted, "I grew up in Highland Park. I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness."

He spent the rest of the day retweeting news updates about the shooting and its aftermath, and calling out politicians opposed to gun control measures. He also tweeted an image of a child recovered from the parade after being separated from their parents.

Happily, the child was identified and reunited with family members.

The Highland Park mass shooting is the latest in a string of mass shootings across the U.S., including the May killings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

