DRAFT: Experts project the 29th pick

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - With the 2022 NHL Entry Draft just days away and the Oilers picking further from the top than they have ever have before, who the Oilers may select is as shrouded as ever. There will still be plenty of solid options available to the Oilers when...

NHL

Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maxim Barbashev would be a great pick on Day 2 of the NHL Draft

With the 2022 NHL draft this Thursday and Friday, the LA Kings have a chance to add to their already surplus of young talent. Without a first-round pick because of the trade with the Minnesota Wild that brought winger Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles, the Kings will have to wait until the second round and pick 51 to add a young player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Re-Signing with Avs was an 'Easy Decision' for Cogliano

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche announced that the veteran forward had re-signed a one-year contract with the club just a week and two days after Cogliano helped the team hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. "It was special; my three months coming into Colorado,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era

This year’s NHL Draft, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7 and 8, will be the fourth Ken Holland has overseen for the Edmonton Oilers since getting hired as the team’s general manager (GM) and president of hockey operations in May 2019. When...
NHL
FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Conor Geekie

With just under a week left until the 2022 NHL Draft, there are still a couple more names worth mentioning for the Detroit Red Wings and their 8th overall pick. One of those names is Conor Geekie, an 18-year-old center from Canada. His name may ring a bell since his older brother, Morgan Geekie , is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, but he definitely isn’t living in his brother’s shadow.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Breaking Down the Islanders 2022-23 Schedule

Longest road trip, back-to-backs, days of the week and more!. The New York Islanders announced the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The Islanders season begins on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers, part of a four-game homestead to start the year. The season concludes at home on April 12 against Montreal, but there's a lot more to it than that. NewYorkIslanders.com breaks at this season's upcoming schedule.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL
NHL

Top-ranked prospects by position for 2022 NHL Draft

We know the players expected to get selected in the upper tier of the first round on Thursday night in Montreal - Shane Wright (No. 1-ranked North American skater), Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1-ranked European skater), Logan Cooley (No. 2-ranked North American skater) and David Jiricek (No. 4-ranked European skater), to name a few. But what about the players who will be available when the Stars are on the clock at 18 and later?
NHL
NHL

Who Goes No. 1? | DRAFT

There will always a debate over the order of any draft, particularly at the top end. And the 2022 NHL Draft is no different with three players having a possibility of going No. 1 overall. The three biggest names expected to be called at Montreal's Bell Centre Thursday night for...
NHL
theScore

Comprehensive guide to the 2022 NHL Draft

Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. ET (Rounds 2-7) For the first time since 1985, the team hosting the draft will choose first overall when the Montreal Canadiens step up to the podium. The Maple Leafs nabbed Wendel Clark with the top pick when Toronto hosted proceedings 37 years ago.
NHL
bardown.com

Rating the first overall NHL draft picks from the last 10 years

The NHL Draft is right around the corner and everyone is looking ahead. Asking questions like what this draft means for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild? Whether Shane Wright is going to go first overall or not? But not us, we’re looking back! Today we’re rating all the first overall picks since the year 2012.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings release 2022-23 regular-season schedule

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2022-23 season and the team's 97th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. Little Caesars Arena will host 16 weekend home games (three Fridays, 11 Saturdays and two Sundays), spanning through the regular-season finale on Thursday, April 13 on the road at the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Must-see NHL games for 2022-23 season

Avalanche raising Stanley Cup banner, Winter Classic, Global Series among highlights. The NHL released its 1,312-game 2022-23 regular-season schedule Wednesday. With the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft taking place Thursday and Friday, and the free agency signing period beginning July 13, there are already plenty of games to look forward to.
NHL
WGR550

OPINION: 2022 NHL Draft profile: Brad Lambert

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - In the final part of our multi-faceted series covering the NHL draft, we'll head back overseas one more time to look at Brad Lambert of JYP and the Lahti Pelicans in the Finnish Liiga. Lambert is the only member of Liiga in our draft series,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Kate Madigan: A Natural Progression to AGM | FEATURE

Kate Madigan was named Assistant General Manager, the first female in franchise history to hold the role. If the future is female, the future has arrived. On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils announced the promotion of Kate Madigan to Assistant General Manager, the first female assistant GM in club history and the sixth in league history.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Armstrong and Scouting Staff Excited About 2022 NHL Draft

Coyotes own three first round picks & have seven of the first 45 picks in Draft. The St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. Those teams have combined to win the last four Stanley Cups. Their fans have recent memories of winning, special moments and celebrations. But the common thread Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong sees is the long and painful road they followed to the promised land.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Top NHL free agent goalies: Fleury on market

Kuemper, Campbell, Husso also possibly available when signing begins on July 13. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or are in the market for a backup. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free...
NHL
NHL

Full Schedule Ahead

Kraken's 2022-2023 regular season will arrive sooner than we think as a Seattle summer unfolds. Here's a detailed look at 82-game slate from fun matchups to division series. Gather your calendars, Kraken fans, from paper to phone. The Kraken start their second NHL regular season on the road with back-to-back games in southern California (visiting Anaheim Oct. 12 and Los Angeles Oct. 13) before returning for a Saturday night Oct. 15 home opener against Vegas.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Top 10 Draft Facts from the current era

With the number of teams in the NHL increasing significantly throughout the '90s, making sure you perform due diligence prior to the Draft was a priority for successful organizations in the modern era. Here's a look at some of the changes and Canadiens-related events that took place from 2000 to...
NHL

