ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man dies after crashing moped into parked SUV in Brooklyn

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A moped rider died after slamming into a parked SUV on a Brooklyn street Monday morning, police said.

Luciano Morales Feliciano, 25, was riding a 2021 Fly-9 moped about 4:46 a.m., going east on Greene Ave. near Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when he lost control.

He crashed into a parked 2004 Toyota 4Runner, police said.

Morales Feliciano lived in Bushwick about two miles from the crash. Medics took him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 4

Glen Perouza
3d ago

All riders please exercise more care when riding. I know riding gives everyone a sense of freedom but do reach home safely!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn man found beaten at home dies after a month in the hospital, police say

A man found brutally beaten in his Brooklyn apartment last month has died — and homicide detectives are investigating the crime, police said. Cops called to Michael Sydnor’s apartment on Lefferts Ave. near Brooklyn Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on June 18 found the victim suffering from severe injuries to his head and face. EMS rushed Sydnor to Kings County Hospital, where he clung to life ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Car thief shoves 61-year-old woman out of car in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a car thief who shoved a 61-year-old woman out of a car, injuring her, in Brooklyn. According to authorities, on June 27, a 28-year-old woman was unloading packages from a parked 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe in front of Brooklyn Law School's Feil Hall in Brooklyn Heights, with a 61-year-old sitting in the car's passenger seat.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Staten Island hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian; arrested short distance away, police say

A van driver with a suspended license fatally struck a man crossing a Staten Island street and drove off, but was nabbed a short time later, police said Friday. Waldemar Gonzalez, 65, was traveling down Van Duzer St. near St. Julian Place in Tompkinsville just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he plowed into Alex Fikh, 49, as he tried to cross the street, cops said. The van driver kept going, but ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Daily News

Gunman on Citi Bike rolls up on SUV in Brooklyn, fatally shoots 37-year-old passenger

A gunman on a Citi Bike rode up to an SUV stopped at a red light in Brooklyn and opened fire, killing the 37-year-old front-seat passenger, police said Thursday. The victim’s sister, who was behind the wheel and not struck, drove off in a panic, crashing up the block. The 31-year-old sister was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Classon Ave. in Crown Heights when she stopped at the light at ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Bike#Bushwick#Traffic Accident#Kings County Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
1010WINS

Man shot in the leg during morning dispute in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A broad-daylight Brooklyn shooting left a man injured on Wednesday, police said. The victim, whose age was not immediately released, got into a dispute on Van Sicklen Street near Lloyd Court in Gravesend around 10:20 a.m., according to cops. During the dispute, the victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 30, stabbed in argument on Bronx street drives off looking for help, crashes six blocks away and dies

A 30-year-old man stabbed in an argument on a Bronx street drove off looking for help — only to crash six blocks away and die behind the wheel, police said Thursday. Cops responding to a 911 call at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday found the victim stabbed numerous times in the body after he slammed into a light pole on E. Gun Hill Road near Seymour Ave. in Laconia. He was dead at the scene. Police ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily News

Man, 32, fatally shot in backseat of car parked in front of his Queens home

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the backseat of a car parked in front of his Queens home, police said Thursday. The victim was found mortally wounded in the car on Sutphin Blvd. near 121st Ave. in South Jamaica when police responded to a 911 call at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday Shot once in the neck and once in the chest, he was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved, cops ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in back outside NYC subway station: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a victim twice in the back outside a New York City subway station on Tuesday. It happened outside the entrance of the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was threatened by another man who punched him in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Girl, 12, groped on Brooklyn subway train, man sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 12-year-old girl was groped on a Brooklyn subway train last week, police said Thursday as they released images of a suspect. The girl was on a southbound 4/5 platform at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday when a man came up and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens man gets 30 years to life for role as robbery lookout in friendly-fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonson

The anguished widow of an NYPD detective killed by friendly fire in a botched Queens robbery shared the depths of her pain Thursday before the lookout man in the lethal heist was slapped with a 30 year-to-life sentence. “I’m asking that you consider the sentence that has been imposed upon me,” said Detective Brian Simonsen’s widow, Leanne, her voice quavering at the hearing for defendant ...
QUEENS, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC man gets 19-year sentence for beating ex-girlfriend with nail-riddled wooden plank

A New York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he beat his estranged girlfriend with a nail-riddled wooden plank two years ago. James Fitzgerald, 55, of the Bronx, admitted to beating the woman on the sidewalk in front of a Queens fish market in May 2020, WPIX-TV reported. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Queens Supreme Court last month, according to the television station.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy