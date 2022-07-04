Man dies after crashing moped into parked SUV in Brooklyn

A moped rider died after slamming into a parked SUV on a Brooklyn street Monday morning, police said.

Luciano Morales Feliciano, 25, was riding a 2021 Fly-9 moped about 4:46 a.m., going east on Greene Ave. near Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when he lost control.

He crashed into a parked 2004 Toyota 4Runner, police said.

Morales Feliciano lived in Bushwick about two miles from the crash. Medics took him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.