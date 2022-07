The man on trial for fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 was attacked Monday morning in a jail holding cell, his attorney told CBS News. Lawyer Aaron Jansen said Eric Holder was attacked by "multiple individuals," one of whom had a razor. "Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning," Jansen said. "The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut." Holder was hospitalized after the attack and received an MRI and staples in the back of his...

