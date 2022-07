LAYTON — "All smile. All colors. All energy." That's how Ryan Dopp described Macie Hill, the 8-year-old girl killed by a vehicle during an Independence Day parade. Dopp, bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward that Macie and her family attend, said the girl loved cheer — she was a flier on the Patriot Cheer All Stars team — and was the princess of her family, the youngest of four children.

