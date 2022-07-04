ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Flamethrower used to burn Pan-African flag flying on pole

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6kmJ_0gUj5l8z00
Burning Spear Media, LLC via AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person using a flamethrower set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida.

Security video released by the group shows the driver of a white Honda sedan pulling up outside the group’s St. Petersburg headquarters, removing a flamethrower from the trunk and shooting a tower of fire at the flag flying about 30 feet (9 meters) above the ground.

The group said the man stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him. The video shows him putting the flamethrower back in the trunk and then driving away. A photo supplied by the group shows the flag with a large hole.

St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the fire and are working to identify a suspect.

The Uhuru Movement is part of the African People’s Socialist Party, which says it is “uniting African people as one people for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development.”

Akile Anai, the group’s director of agitation and propaganda, said the attack is in the same vein as the May killing of 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. Police said the arrested suspect in the Buffalo massacre is a white nationalist.

Anai said such attacks are caused by the decline of a “social system and facade of normalcy based on oppression, colonialism and exploitation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Complex

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flamethrower#African People#Black People#Violent Crime#Pan African#The Uhuru Movement
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Analyst’s Teenage Brother Shot and Killed in Chicago

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell took to Instagram to share that his younger teenage brother was killed in Chicago early Friday morning. According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Christian Caldwell was shot to death amid gunfire, and CBS reported that authorities found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene. Police said that the suspect fled and no arrests have been made yet. In his Instagram post, Caldwell described Friday as “legitimately the worst day of my existence.” The analyst, who is from Chicago and has previously talked about violence in the city, continued, writing, “Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

2 Florida men accused of attacking Black teen and his friend, damaging their car

Two white men were arrested after being accused of harassing a Black teenager and damaging his car as he drove through a Sanford, Florida, neighborhood. The alleged incident happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. in the Lake Forest neighborhood, an upscale area of Seminole County. It was partially captured on cellphone video by the teen, Jermaine Jones, and shared on Facebook by his father.
SANFORD, FL
Complex

Black Man in Connecticut Paralyzed After Video Shows Head Slam Against Police Van, Officers Placed on Leave

Randy Cox was left paralyzed following his arrest last month, and video of the incident shows the 36-year-old Black man’s head getting slammed against a police van. As CBS News reports, Cox’s family is now calling for answers and accountability in his arrest by police in New Haven, Connecticut. Video footage of Cox’s arrest, which happened after officers responded to a weapons complaint, shows that police did not put him in a seat belt in the back of the van he was being transported in. He repeatedly called for help, and at one point the van made a sudden stop that forcefully slammed his head against the back of the vehicle.
UPI News

Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time

June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010. WTVJ-TV in Miami reported it took the jurors about 5 hours over the course of two days to reach the guilty verdict for Peter Avsenew, 37. In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, the jury found him guilty of robbery with a firearm, credit card fraud and grand theft auto.
MIAMI, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy