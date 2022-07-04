ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Bloomington Veterans Memorial starts selling dog tags for interactive display

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July kicks off a new effort in Bloomington to rethink...

Crookston Daily Times

Ossuarium installed at Oakdale Cemetery

An ossuarium built by Eickhof Columbaria was installed at Oakdale Cemetery Thursday, June 30 after a fundraising campaign made the project possible. According to Eickhof, the ossuary vault is above ground and provides urn spaces and niches into the memorial as a resting space for cremated remains. Oakdale Cemetery has operated as a nonprofit since its inception in the late 1800s and, due to lack of space, the ossuarium project has been a focus. Spaces are available to purchase and donations are accepted. To learn more, call the Oakdale office at 218-281-3991 or Lester Wilkens at 218-289-1956. (Photo by Jess Bengtson)
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

How much does it cost to be a wedding guest?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of you may be traveling for a wedding. If you're seeing more invites in your mailbox, you're not alone. According to data from The Knot, 2.6 million couples are getting married this year. That's almost 500,000 more than an average year. So these days, how much does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Runner Witnesses Gun Shot Into Air in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents asked not to call 911 for 4th of July noise complaints

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the neighbor's Fourth of July fireworks get a bit too noisy Monday night in your corner of Minneapolis, don't call 911. The city is urging people not to call the emergency line regarding noise complaints on Independence Day, when dispatch is often overwhelmed by hundreds of such complaints. Instead, the city says that noise complaints can be filed online or by using the 311 app.However, officials say that calling 911 would be the right course of action if someone was injured by fireworks, if the fireworks posed a specific fire risk, or if the crowd gathering to watch fireworks became unruly. If you're planning to light fireworks in Minneapolis, know that only non-explosive fireworks are legal in city limits, such as sparklers, snakes and party poppers. Bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers are not permitted. Additionally, it's illegal to use fireworks on public property in Minneapolis, including roads, alleys and parks. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chef Justin Sutherland seriously injured in July 4th boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friends and family say celebrated Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland sustained significant injuries in a boating accident over the holiday weekend. According to a GoFundMe organized by Beth Gillies, the incident happened Sunday. Sutherland was on a boat with friends, and serving as the captain, complete with a captain's hat. The boat was traveling on the St. Croix River.
ACCIDENTS
southsidepride.com

Summer on Cedar Avenue

Cedar Avenue – geography and history, with a side trip to Somalia. Geographically, Cedar Avenue is a lot longer than you might think. Its northern terminus is now at Seven Corners where it ends in a T-intersection with Washington Avenue South. But at one time, what is now the 10th Avenue Bridge crossing the river was Cedar Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: The Mississippi River

Yes, you can captain your own boat on the river. Two public launch spots to consider are Riverfront Regional Park in Fridley and the Mississippi River Boat Ramp at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul. 681. Length in miles that the Mississippi River flows through Minnesota. 1. Nationally recognized...
FRIDLEY, MN
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Minneapolis to Chicago

This scenic trip from Minneapolis to Chicago will take you from the city and through stunning natural parks, beautiful lakes and alongside the iconic Mississippi River before arriving at the fascinating city nestled on Lake Michigan. The 400-mile road trip from Minneapolis to Chicago will take 6 hours to drive....
CHICAGO, IL

