Bloomington Veterans Memorial starts selling dog tags for interactive display

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the neighbor's Fourth of July fireworks get a bit too noisy Monday night in your corner of Minneapolis, don't call 911. The city is urging people not to call the emergency line regarding noise complaints on Independence Day, when dispatch is often overwhelmed by hundreds of such complaints. Instead, the city says that noise complaints can be filed online or by using the 311 app.However, officials say that calling 911 would be the right course of action if someone was injured by fireworks, if the fireworks posed a specific fire risk, or if the crowd gathering to watch fireworks became unruly. If you're planning to light fireworks in Minneapolis, know that only non-explosive fireworks are legal in city limits, such as sparklers, snakes and party poppers. Bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers are not permitted. Additionally, it's illegal to use fireworks on public property in Minneapolis, including roads, alleys and parks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO