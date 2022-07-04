ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee unemployment website operating again after attack

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s unemployment benefits and workforce development website has resumed operating after a cyberattack on a software company disrupted service for thousands of people for several days, officials said Monday.

The website, Jobs4TN.gov, appeared to be up and running Monday afternoon. The state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., had completed testing and restoration of the computer system on Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in a news release.

The vendor told the state June 26 that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment benefits program. The department has instructed website users about how to file a new unemployment claim or complete weekly certifications.

In a statement Monday, the department said it “understands and apologizes for the confusion and hardship this extended system outage caused Tennesseans who depend on Jobs4TN.gov for the critical services it provides.”

In a statement dated Wednesday evening, Geographic Solutions’ president said initial investigation findings indicate that no personal data was accessed and no data was removed from its network operations center.

The president, Paul Toomey, said his company identified “anomalous activity” on its network and immediately took the Tennessee system offline to halt the activity.

Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana and Nebraska, also were affected.

Florida-based Geographic Solutions has said its clients include more than 35 states and territories.

The Associated Press

Idaho announces first probable monkeypox case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in Idaho. The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health on Wednesday said it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. The patient, who lives in the Central District Health area, is recovering. Testing for initial identification was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published. Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument. After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Hawaii senator sentenced to 40 months for taking bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii state senator was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday for taking bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office. Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English, 55, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud in February, admitting he accepted bribes from a Hawaii business owner in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects. Former Hawaii state Rep. Ty Cullen also pleaded guilty to the same charge in a related case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20. English “peddled the power and influence of his position as a Hawaii State Senator and Majority Leader to enrich himself and betray the trust bestowed upon him by those he was elected to serve,” U.S. prosecutors said in a sentencing memo urging the judge to send him to prison for three-and-a-half years.
HAWAII STATE
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

