JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Health Department hosted the Back to School Bash event. The department along with other health care groups were out giving away school supplies as well as immunizations to families who needed it for no charge. Tents were set up from different health advocacy groups who were ready to talk about what their programs provided to anyone who wanted to hear and they even included some free goodies to go along with the back to school theme.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO