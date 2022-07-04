ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Beaches and parks around the state saw their lots full to capacity even by late morning.

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors are shaken up after seeing these racist flyers found in their yards. State police are taking this seriously. These kinds off issues are handled by the “Hate Crimes Unit.”. The...

www.wfsb.com

CBS New York

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened. More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Chicago

Highland Park Smoothie Bowl shop owners thanked after rushing July 4th paradegoers to safety

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For hours on after the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a local business owner held frightened paradegoers in her smoothie shop – some of them children. Matt and Lindsay Meltzer, owners of the Bright Bowls smoothie bowl shop at 777 Central Ave., took CBS 2's Charlie De Mar back to that day of horror – and explained how they kept everyone safe and at ease. People who were lined up along Central Avenue to watch the parade funneled into the Meltzers' shop. The Meltzers helped countless strangers hide for hours. They don't consider what...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Lake Villa shop

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 investigators have been tracking the weapons purchased by the gunman in the July 4th Highland Park parade massacre. That search sent CBS 2 investigator Dave Savini to the Red Dot Arms store Lake Villa store. We are told at least one of the five guns recovered from suspected gunman Bobby Crimo was legally picked up at Red Dot Arms - possibly the one used in the shooting. That gun - a high-powered rifle was reportedly purchased online from another store in another state and then legally shipped to Red Dot Arms for pickup, since Crimo had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card. We called the Red Dot Arms store and asked them about it. All an employee would say is they aren't saying anything more on the subject. Savini also then visited the store, and an employee said they had no comment.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Mail

From fishing net loft to £1.25m HOLIDAY LET: Locals' fury as once humble Cornish cottage that has featured in Vogue goes on sale for five times average UK house price amid anger at second homes and Airbnb pricing residents out

A former fishing net loft transformed into a holiday cottage with stunning sea views has hit the market for £1.25million - with Cornish locals hitting out at soaring house prices fuelled by second home owners and Airbnb lets. Grade II-listed Hope House sits right beside the picturesque harbour in...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: CCTV shows car leaving after blast at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.In CCTV footage released by the authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Holy smokes, that thing is huge!': 15ft Great white shark leaves Iowa family-of-five stunned as it swims alongside them during Cape Cod fishing trip

A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
ANIMALS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
CBS Boston

Bear 'showing no fear of humans' closes NH campground

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation. 
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Community Policy