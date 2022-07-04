ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On The Kevin Durant Sweepstakes: "The Market Is Still Taking Shape, And I Think It’s Incumbent On Some Of The Other Teams To Be Creative And Start Bringing Brooklyn Ideas..."

By Nico Martinez
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving up in the air, the entire NBA landscape has slowed to a stand-still as teams wait for the situation to play out in Brooklyn. As one of the top three best players in the game, Durant was always going to earn a...

The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry's Hilarious Comment To Baby Stephen Curry After He Missed A Few Shots: "You're Shooting Bricks, Man."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Names 4 Teams Kevin Durant Shouldn't Join

With Kevin Durant trying to orchestrate a trade out of Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost anything for him. But one former NBA star believes that there are four teams Durant shouldn't join. On Monday's edition of First Things First, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested that Durant avoid the urge to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At Kevin Durant By Posting An Instagram Story: "Charles Barkley Has Been Proven Right... KD Couldn't Handle Being The Focal Point Of A Franchise And Drove The Bus Right Off The Cliff."

The most talked-about situation in the league right now is Kevin Durant's trade request to the Nets. It has sent the NBA into chaos as teams try to figure out if they can benefit from Brooklyn blowing up their team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both reportedly on the market, and will likely start the season as a part of different franchises depending on if the Nets can find the right deals for them.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO

