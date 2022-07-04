Four-star DE Dashawn Womack becomes LSU's 5th commitment in 4 days
By Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Scarlet Nation
2 days ago
More purple-and-gold recruiting fireworks popped Monday afternoon with the college announcement of four-star Baltimore defensive end Dashawn Womack. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound St. Frances Academy standout committed to LSU over...
LSU landed its second commitment in the 2024 class on Tuesday afternoon as Jonesboro (La.) Hodge three-star outside linebacker Xavier Atkins made his pledge to the Tigers just one day after decommitting from Missouri. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defender earned an offer from LSU on June 27 after camping in Baton...
There are fireworks in the sky in Baton Rouge and in the LSU football offices this July 4th. A commitment from Rivals250 defensive end Dashawn Womack puts an exclamation point on an exciting July 4th for LSU, Brian Kelly's first July 4th as head coach of the Tigers. In the...
One of those premier defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland product Dashawn Womack. Womack is a 6'4, 255-pound defensive end that has a public top-5 of Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, and Maryland and is he to made his collegiate announcement Monday, committing to the LSU Tigers.
Johnathan Brantley got his start as a standout football player at Grambling Laboratory High School, now known as Lincoln Preparatory School. Most recently he’s been serving as special teams analyst at Louisiana Tech, one of the few staff members making the move from serving under Skip Holtz to play the same role for new Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie.
Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
A 10,000-seat soccer stadium could be coming to Port Covington, depending on the results of a feasibility study requested by Mayor Brandon Scott. The Maryland Stadium Authority voted 4 to 0 Tuesday to explore the feasibility of constructing a soccer stadium somewhere in Baltimore City, and to make the Port Covington renewal district one of the areas under consideration.
Baltimore is eyeing Port Covington as one possible site for a proposed state-funded soccer stadium. The Maryland Stadium Authority on Tuesday approved a request from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to study the economic impact of a 10,000-seat stadium in the city. The analysis will not be location-specific, but Al Tyler, vice president of the authority's capital projects development group, said Port Covington is "one potential site."
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been nearly 10 months since Mervo High football player Elijah Gorham passed away after suffering a brain injury during a game.
Gorham’s mother, Shantres Shaw, says it took nearly an hour for her son to be transported to the hospital.
“It’s very important to get to the athletes, to actually get them to where they need to be,” Shaw said.
Since the tragedy, Shaw has been calling for change, championing a bill named in her honor that would require middle schools and high schools to develop venue-specific emergency action plans for injuries and severe weather.
In April, Gov. Larry...
An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for local Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. Those big wins along the Belair Road corridor were among 42 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending July 3, and the Lottery paid nearly $27.9 million in prizes during that span.
Dhruvak Mirani remembers staying up past his bedtime in elementary school to watch then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address under his bed cover. Now the 17-year-old, who turns 18 years old in August, is running for a seat on Howard County’s Democratic Central Committee among 44 other candidates.
Discovering the joys of cruising the Bay in small boats. I have a large fleet of small boats—canoes, kayaks, even an inflatable catamaran rowboat. And I’m not alone. According to the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, 95% of boats on the water in the U.S. are less than 26 feet—boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways. The Chesapeake Bay is about 200 miles long from the mouth of the Susquehanna at Havre de Grace to where it opens up onto the Atlantic Ocean between Cape Henry and Cape Charles, but there are more than 11,000 miles of shoreline in between, most of which is inaccessible to boats with keels more than four feet deep. You don’t need a big boat with liveaboard accommodations to explore the Bay, and for most of the nicest spots, a big boat is an actual impediment. Here are three boaters’ experiences cruising the Bay in their small boats.
The 14th annual Twilight on the Terrace Gala returned Friday, June 24 at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and the BMA sculpture garden, a gorgeous evening of fashion, togetherness, and cocktails, a high point of Baltimore’s annual Pride Weekend hosted by Pride Center of Maryland. The event returned in person for the first time since 2019, which is why the theme of this year’s celebration was “together again.”
(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three women hospitalized on July 2nd. This incident happened on the 2600 block of Mura Street in Eastern Baltimore. Police say, “At approximately 11:52 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Mura...
New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
WBAL-TV veteran investigative reporter Jayne Miller announced Wednesday she will retire. Miller's impressive career with WBAL-TV -- spanning more than four decades -- will conclude at the end of July. Miller joined WBAL-TV in August 1979, first as a general assignment reporter, then as the consumer advocate with "11 On...
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is tightening gun laws after a particularly violent and deadly July 4th weekend. Hogan on Tuesday, July 5 suspended the "good and substantial reason" standard for carry-related gun permits. "It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law," Hogan said. Baltimore alone experienced...
Comments / 0