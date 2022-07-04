ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame football: Top-100 commit Christian Gray praises connection with Marcus Freeman

By Isaac Trotter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rich get richer. Top-100 cornerback Christian Gray announced Monday on CBS Sports HQ that he will commit to Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have the No. 1-rated Class of 2023. "I talked to God about it, and it aligned with my faith,” Gray told CBS...

247Sports

USC football: LenDale White says 'it's a great time to be a Trojan' amid move to Big Ten

LenDale White was around during the peak of USC football. He was a part of the Trojans’ 2004 team that won a national title and was an All-American in 2005. The former college running back legend is also eager for the next chapter in the program’s history when USC, along with UCLA, join the Big Ten in 2024. White joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd to talk about USC’s move to the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Elite 11 Finals 2022: Cincinnati commit Brady Drogosh talks to 247Sports

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Cincinnati quarterback commit Brady Drogosh competed alongside the top signal-callers in the country last week at the Elite 11 Finals. The future Bearcat is a terrific athlete with a strong arm and big frame, possessing all the traits to be developed into a talented signal-caller on the next level. In the video above he talked about several topics including his future playing for Luke Fickell, Gino Guidugli and company.
CINCINNATI, OH
Texas State
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson trying to change narrative after massive contract from Pelicans: '"I want to prove that I'm a winner'

Zion Williamson made the NBA All-Star game in his second season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 2021. He was the dominant, rim-rattling phenom many thought he would be, especially after one great season at Duke and a rookie NBA campaign that saw him average 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

UCF Lands The Harris Twins

APOPKA, FL-Andrew and Michael Harris of Lake Brantley High School (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) announced their decision to stay home and commit to the University of Central Florida. The linebacker duo are both ranked inside the top 300 of the 247Composite rankings and become the second and fifth highest ranked recruits in the program’s history.
APOPKA, FL
247Sports

College football's top 10 wide receiver units ranked by Athlon Sports Magazine

College football is similar to the Fourth of July in the sense that you wake up in the morning expecting fireworks — and an explosive wide receiver room is a viable way of providing a spark and excitement to an offense. Being able to throw the ball downfield is a necessity in the sport, but, still, some are significantly better at it than others.
NFL
247Sports

Reports suggest Oregon, Washington unlikely to join Big Ten

Conference realignment is in full swing in July, and the Pac-12 Conference, or maybe Pac-10, has fallen victim. As USC and UCLA announced they would be heading east and joining the Big Ten conference starting in 2024, there have been rumors and reports that other Pac-12 teams may follow or stay with the conference. On Tuesday, reports of the Big 12 looking to add four Pac-12 teams to their conference in hopes of competing with the Big Ten.
OREGON STATE
Robert Steeples
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

We all knew it was going to happen sometime soon. Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player with three career triple-doubles and the first with 30 or more points. Her 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists helped the New York Liberty to a 116-107 win at Las Vegas Wednesday night. She also became the first WNBA player to record three triple-doubles in the regular season. Sheryl Swoopes recorded the feat twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. This performance is coming off Ionescu being named the Player of the Month for June where she led the Liberty to a 7-4 record. Overall, New York is 8-12. Last month, the former Oregon great averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 34.1percent from the three-point line, and 97.7 percent from the free-throw line. THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY 🤩@sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion! pic.twitter.com/Qm6eu2ymF9 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2022 List 4-star QB Avery Johnson's commitment shows Oregon's all-in pursuit of Dante Moore
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

National Recruiting Experts weigh in on USC's move to B1G Ten

USC football has always had a national reach in recruiting, but come 2024, the Trojan logo will be seen annually on the field coast-to-coast. In two years, USC will move from the Pac-12 to what is currently known as the B1G Ten. That transition will have its advantages and disadvantages, although the pros appear to greatly outweighs the cons according to West Coast recruiting experts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Five-star to LSU

LSU had a big Fourth of July weekend on the recruiting trail landing four commitments and those fireworks could carry over into this week. After talking to a few sources with knowledge of the recruitment I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball forecast in favor of the Tigers for five-star receiver Jalen Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

USC Football Summer Enrollee Report: Jordan Addison

Summer is underway for the Trojans, which means the remainder of USC's 2022 class is headed to campus. Last month we took a look at each of the incoming USC freshmen and their potential impact this fall. Now, we transition to the incoming transfers. The transfer series wraps up with a five-star offensive pickup. All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite unless noted otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at 247Sports' top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

It’s still early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but a few different programs are setting themselves up nicely to compete for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Recruiting class rankings are always a game of see-saw until national signing day. However, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame have to feel good about their haul up to this point.
COLLEGE SPORTS

