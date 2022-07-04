ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder is the latest MCU title. Here are the films that have led up to it and where to stream them. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in Theaters July 8. The MCU is known for telling complex, interweaving stories...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 'Thor' Sequel The World Never Got to See

The modern version of the Thor movies is brimming with confidence. As the release of Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, anticipation grows ever greater for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the positive reception of the last solo Thor outing, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, the character of Thor managed to have scene-stealing supporting roles in each of the last two Avengers installments. The Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the God of Thunder has become a successful and beloved creation, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Thor was the most troubled solo Marvel Studios franchise, as reflected by how an unmade version of Thor: The Dark World was abandoned early in the film’s pre-production phase.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Wanted to Introduce a Thor Fans Wouldn't Want

When Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this weekend, it will mark the second film in the franchise helmed by Taika Waititi. Though the first two features featured a more classic Shakespearean take on the Asgardian, Waititi's version of the God of Thunder has been a complete reinvention. In fact, the filmmaker said in one recent interview we wanted to turn the character into a version longtime fans wouldn't even recognize.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor Movie#Earth#Movies#Mcu
ComicBook

Listen to Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder Score

Stop, Hammer time — to listen to the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack. The new music from composer Michael Giacchino's score, which you can hear in full below, is streaming online before Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and The Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) thunder back into theaters on July 8. Like director Taika Waititi's throwback '80s-glam rock vibes in his follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok — the new movie's got goats, glutes, Guardians, and Guns N' Roses — Giacchino's soundtrack rocks with punny pop culture riffs on everything from Seinfeld to The Lord of the Rings.
MOVIES
Android Authority

Is there a Stranger Things season 5 coming to Netflix, and when will it launch?

Hopefully, we won't have to wait very long. The first part of season 4 of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things generated massive viewing numbers, and solid reviews, with the first seven episodes debuted in late May. That trend seems to be holding strong with the second half of the season, which debuted July 1. But what happens after that? Is Stranger Things season 5 in the works? The short answer to that question is a definite “Yes!” In February 2022, Netflix confirmed (via Deadline) that a fifth season of the show was greenlit for the streaming service. This means that Stranger Things will be one of the few Netflix scripted drama shows to reach the five-season mark.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Set Video Reveals New Asgard Has Thanos-Themed Ice Cream Shop

Thanos may have horribly traumatized the universe when, with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan blipped half of all life out of existence, but people have interesting ways of processing trauma and in Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that one of the more curious ones is a Thanos-themed ice cream shop. In a new behind-the-scenes video from Entertainment Tonight, director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth take viewers on a tour of the Love and Thunder set, showing off a bit of New Asgard, including that interesting ice cream shop.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Wanted to Make '80s Metal Marvel Movie

There may not be any Metallica in Thor: Love and Thunder, but director Taika Waititi is riding the lightning with his follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok. While Waititi's first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie brought down the hammer of the gods in an Asgardian action sequence set to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is rocking with a Guns N' Roses-fueled soundtrack in Love and Thunder. Along with an electrifying score by Marvel's Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home composer Michael Giacchino, Love and Thunder features such '80s songs as "Our Last Summer" by ABBA and Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark."
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster Spotlights the Hero's Emblematic Hammers

Ahead of the film’s premiere this week, Twitter Movies has shared the official poster for Marvel Studios‘ Thor: Love and Thunder. The striking visual features an up-close look at Thor’s signature hammers: Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. “No Stormbreaker without Mjolnir, no love without thunder,” Twitter Movies wrote next to the poster’s debut. “Here’s your first look at the newest #ThorLoveAndThunder poster.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder ending leaked in detail days before release

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on Friday, with some previews happening as early as Wednesday. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans will undoubtedly storm theaters, with current estimates of a massive $300 million box office take for the film’s opening weekend. But those MCU fans who are dying to know what happens in Love and Thunder and what the film’s ending means for the Thor franchise should know there are plenty of plot leaks floating around right now.
MOVIES
Distractify

Is 'Thor: Love and Thunder' One of the Best or Worst Marvel Films? Critics Are Divided

The reviews are rolling in for Thor: Love and Thunder. Did Taika Waititi's highly anticipated follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok live up to the months of online hype?. Thor: Love and Thunder currently has a 72 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 120 reviews from critics. So how does the newest Thor adventure stack up in the Marvel movie rankings? Let's see what critics had to say.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Brings Back Luke Hemsworth as Bootleg God for Old Spice

Luke Hemsworth is reprising his role as a "bootleg" Thor in a new ad for Old Spice. Inspired by his role in Thor: Ragnarok, in which Hemsworth played an unnamed Asgardian actor portraying Thor in a play, the ad sees the young actor suit up in his older brother's thunder god duds once again. It's a clever way to get a real MCU tie-in for a product like this, without having to break the bank on getting one of the biggest celebrities on the planet to do your ad. And, hey! Luke was (kind of) Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, too!
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder changed Gorr's design due to Harry Potter

A few days away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting our cinemas, director Taika Waititi has weighed in on why villain Gorr looks a little different than he does in the comics. The reason for such a transformation can be found, according to Waititi, in Gorr's resemblance to Harry Potter's main antagonist Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the film franchise.
GMA

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Everything to know about the latest Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth returns to the big screen as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Love and Thunder," in theaters July 8. The Taika Waititi-directed film -- a follow-up to the Oscar winner's previous Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" -- finds our titular hero on a journey of self-discovery after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That lofty quest is soon derailed by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will stop at nothing until all gods are dead.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy