What to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder

The modern version of the Thor movies is brimming with confidence. As the release of Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, anticipation grows ever greater for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the positive reception of the last solo Thor outing, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, the character of Thor managed to have scene-stealing supporting roles in each of the last two Avengers installments. The Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the God of Thunder has become a successful and beloved creation, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Thor was the most troubled solo Marvel Studios franchise, as reflected by how an unmade version of Thor: The Dark World was abandoned early in the film’s pre-production phase.
Comments / 0