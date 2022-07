The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) Bronx Chapter is holding its 87th Annual Golf & Tennis Outing this year on Monday, July 18 at The Village Club of Sands Point in Sands Point, NY. The all-day event will honor Benjamin Schwartz of Metropolitan Property Services as “Outstanding Realtor Member” and Boz Reilly of Marathon Energy as “Outstanding Affiliate Member.” The event will also benefit the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation and Camp Good Days.

SANDS POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO