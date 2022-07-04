ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mercy Foundation launches new homeless veteran program

By Stephanie Bechara
Cover picture for the articleOne Central Florida veteran believes folks can’t forget that the ability to celebrate this country's independence is thanks to those who served. Robert LeWayne Johnson has 38 years combined in the military and in the federal government...

Staffing shortage hurts Osceola special needs nonprofit

This month, the state agency that oversees providers and funding of services for individuals with developmental disabilities is increasing reimbursement rates to help deal with what experts call an employment crisis. What You Need To Know. Increased funding can help increase wages for those who help people with special needs.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Popular Pittsford community sale begins Wednesday, helps support refugees locally

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's a popular community sale that raises money to help refugees and immigrants who are getting a new start locally. The annual Saints Place Super Sale in Pittsford opens Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. It features a huge selection of everything from antiques and art to kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and a lot more. It takes a full year to collect all the items that are up for sale.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
#Veteran#Homeless Veterans#Central Florida#Mental Health Counseling#The Mercy Foundation
Lack of LGBTQ+ resources in Lake Co. cause community to look towards Orlando

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A study by ‘The Trevor Project’ said LGBTQ youth in rural areas and small towns had slightly greater odds of experiencing symptoms of depression. Nearly half of those kids in rural areas and small towns stated their community was not very accepting of LGBTQ people compared to just over a quarter of those in urban and suburban areas.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Tavares won't cap number of events allowed downtown

Members of the Tavares City Council went back and forth Wednesday in a debate about limiting the number of special events held in the downtown entertainment district each year. What You Need To Know. The Tavares City Council voted Wednesday not to cap the number of downtown events eash year.
TAVARES, FL
Help for those impacted by COVID-19 still available in Brevard County, but time is running out

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — People financially impacted by COVID-19 and stressing about their rent payments can still apply for help in Brevard County, but time is running out. With $3 million left of the $18 million in federal funds Brevard County received for COVID-19-related emergency rental assistance, officials want to make sure it gets into the hands that need it most before time runs out.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Bay man brings showers to the homeless

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man is helping the homeless get back some of their dignity.​. John Adams says it all stems from his compassion. It's what got him here. For the past 14 years, his full-time job has been working as a Health First associate. He also serves as a volunteer chaplain and is there for families of hospice patients during their final days.​
The Savoy Gracious Retirement Living

Are you or someone you love looking for a wonderful lifestyle to enjoy in the golden years of retirement? Consider the newest, full-service independent-living residence in Winter Springs, The Savoy Gracious Retirement Living. Featuring 45,000 square feet of common areas, and designed with all the right comforts and conveniences in place, The Savoy is built to help residents feel at home and spend most of their time socializing and enjoying the endless amenities and activities available every single day of the week. From wellness classes and hobby groups to on-site events and outings around town, residents are encouraged to stay engaged in mind, body, and spirit.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Tens of thousands gather for Fireworks at the Fountain

Large crowds once again packed downtown Orlando as the city celebrated Independence Day with its annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration. Fireworks at the Fountain returned for its second year following a pandemic pause in 2020. Orlando officials expected about 100,000 people to turn out for the event. The 2022...
ORLANDO, FL
Grandma Patrol helps keep East Buffalo community safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years, a group of grandmas in East Buffalo has kept an eye out to keep things safe. They were brought together to safeguard a property meant to house the African Heritage Food Co-Op. “I've been here 50 years,” said Quintella Backey, a member of the...
Veteran Convicted of Murdering Iraqi Detainees Honored by Florida Mayor

As part of a pre-Fourth of July celebration in Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday, city mayor Rob Medina dedicated a speech to former Army first sergeant Joseph Mayo, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the deaths of four Iraqi detainees in 2008. Mayo pled guilty to participating in the execution-style murder of the detainees, and was incarcerated at a Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, military prison until 2015, when he was released on parole. Medina invited Mayo onstage at the city event and presented him with an American flag. “Today we celebrate Sergeant First Class Joseph Mayo for how he left it on the battlefield,” Medina said.

