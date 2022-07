Nephropathy refers to the deterioration of kidney function. You may have heard it discussed in terms of its later stages: early kidney disease or kidney failure. of developing nephropathy, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 in 3 adults with diabetes will develop early signs of kidney disease. This diabetes complication can aggravate high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease — which are more common in those with diabetes — and when left untreated, kidney disease ultimately leads to fatal organ failure.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO